Guide dog discrimination by Uber and Lyft impacts ride accessibility

The Americans with Disabilities Act protects individuals with disabilities from discrimination including within transportation. However, Uber and Lyft are failing to protect their blind customers with guide dogs.

The National Federation of the Blind held a Rideshare Rally in San Francisco on Oct. 15, demanding the two ride-share services end their discriminatory ride denials and cancellations against guide dog handlers. They previously filed a lawsuit against Uber, which was settled and sent a demand letter to Lyft. Both companies agreed to implement changes to address discrimination against guide dog handlers.

“We’re very frustrated because both of the companies reached agreements with us and committed to making this stop, and that was eight years ago and it still hasn’t happened,” said Chris Danielsen, director of Public Relations at the National Federation of the Blind.

Lindsay Kerr is an accessibility consultant at the Bob Murphy Access Center, and a guide dog handler with low-vision.

After almost being hit by a car at Stearns and Palos Verdes, Kerr decided to get a guide dog, despite her previous hesitations due to concerns shared by students, interns and friends from Long Beach State about Uber and Lyft’s discriminatory practices towards riders with guide dogs.

One of Kerr’s worst rideshare experiences occurred before she got her guide dog, Eve. While lobbying on Capitol Hill in D.C., a driver abandoned her, her cohort and her teammates on a sidewalk in 20-degree weather.

According to Kerr, the issue with Uber and Lyft has been ongoing for as long as they have been on the scene.

“I have heard everything from ‘I am allergic to dogs,’ to ‘I don’t take dogs,’ to ‘I don’t have room for a dog,’” Kerr said, reflecting on her experiences with her guide dog Eve.

Lyft’s service animal policy states, “You’re required by the law and Lyft’s policy to always accommodate service animals, even if you have an allergy, religious or cultural objections, or a fear of them.” Uber’s policy is similarly worded.

However, merely informing drivers of the federal law in their policy has proven insufficient.

According to Danielsen, despite Uber and Lyft saying they are educating their drivers and the drivers agreeing to the rideshare companies’ terms and conditions when signing up, they repeatedly hear drivers say they are unaware of this obligation.

Kerr noted when she and others contacted these companies, they offered free rides as a remedy, which does not stop discrimination. Promises to re-educate their drivers have also proven ineffective.

“Both of the companies had committed that drivers who do this would be removed from the platform, but we don’t believe that’s happening,” Danielsen said. “One of our demands, if you want to call them that, is that they absolutely implement a zero tolerance policy, and that when a driver deliberately does this, they are removed from the platform permanently.”

In addition to inconsistent consequences from Uber and Lyft, many people are struggling to file complaints.

“The blind person may not be aware that they’ve driven up yet, because we are blind, we can’t necessarily see their cars or their license plates,” Danielsen said. “They’ll drive up, they’ll see the dog, they’ll cancel the trip and drive off. And when they do that, the apps don’t count that as a ride, so we can’t pull up the ride in our ride history and report that we had a problem.”

Both Uber and Lyft offer a pet version of their service, but that is not a viable solution since it is not free.

“In a way, it’s a Disability Tax,” Kerr said.

Danielsen added that he doubts Uber will waive the pet fee without solid proof that the dog is a service animal, placing an additional burden on guide dog handlers.

Danielsen said they have not heard from the Department of Justice, but recommends that people file complaints with the DOJ to urge action on the matter.