Ranking every D1 school’s stadium in SoCal

Fans enter Blair Field, one of the top baseball field in SoCal, as the Dirtbags prepare to face UC Davis in its last home stand series of the year on May 2. Photo credit: Ethan Cohen

During the two years I spent at Long Beach State, I made it a goal to cover at least one game at each of the 13 Division I campuses in Southern California.

Upon completing that goal, I decided to rank each university based on my experience as a student journalist covering these games.

13. UCLA – Baseball

My experience at UCLA was underwhelming. I was excited to visit this school, especially when the Bruins hosted the then-unbeaten Dirtbags in a primetime matchup. Instead, the atmosphere was non-existent.

For a program as credible and storied as UCLA, I expected one of the best game-day experiences; however, it drastically failed to meet my expectations.

The absence of a marketing team was glaring. There were little to no walk-up songs and a public address announcer who sounded like he would rather be elsewhere.

12. UC Riverside – Basketball

Unlike UCLA, my expectations were not that high. The Student Recreation Center Arena on UCR’s campus gave off vibes similar to those of a high school gym.

The Beach made a triumphant second-half comeback, but the low attendance did not allow the road team stealing a win to feel all that special.

11. California Baptist University – Baseball

CBU’s all-turf field at Totman Stadium was unlike anything I had ever seen, making it somewhat unique, but overall, nothing truly stood out about the stadium or atmosphere.

10. Loyola Marymount University – Baseball

Though the campus was among the most scenic on a hill overlooking the greater Los Angeles area, this list prioritizes facilities and game atmosphere. The 37-foot wall in left field, known as the “Blue Monster,” did give this ballpark some charm.

9. California State University, Northridge – Basketball

Though CSUN’s Matadome shared similarities with UCR’s arena in size and proximity, the atmosphere of their games was on different levels.

The student section constantly antagonized LBSU’s players and coaches, making it one of the most hostile environments I visited.

8. University of San Diego – Basketball

Despite a smaller crowd, the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego was such a nice facility inside and out that it jumped into the No. 8 spot on my list.

7. Cal State Fullerton – Baseball, Basketball

One of LBSU’s biggest rivals, both the baseball and basketball games met my expectations of what rivalry games should look and feel like, with a decent-sized crowd at Goodwin Field and a sold-out Titan Gym.

A hyped student section and hecklers made these games feel different.

6. UC San Diego – Baseball, Basketball

The Tritons’ surge to the top of the Big West basketball standings over the past two years made the games inside LionTree Arena highly competitive, with an engaged crowd both times.

I even had students heckling me after they claimed the 2025 Big West title, which fired me up.

It can be hard to beat the weather in La Jolla; not being seated in the press box at the Triton Ballpark was all right with me, and the dimensions on the field were relatively small, producing a lot of home runs and offense.

5. UC Irvine – Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball

The Black & Blue rivalry rarely disappointed. Anteater Ballpark had arguably the best food of any school, with a variety of food trucks. The Bren Events Center lacked flair but would consistently be filled with fans of both schools.

Moni Nikolov’s walk-off dagger service ace will forever be synonymous with my memories in Irvine and the hundreds of fans who waited for him after the game for autographs and pictures.

4. San Diego State – Baseball

The press box at Tony Gwynn Stadium is probably the nicest of all the baseball stadiums I visited. The mix of the charming backdrop of palm trees and Spanish-style buildings makes this one of my favorites.

3. Pepperdine – Baseball, Basketball

Besides a subpar basketball gym, Eddy D. Field Stadium on the coast, bordering the Pacific Ocean, is one of the most beautiful ballparks in the country. Without lights, every game is played during the day, providing the best views of all college sports.

2. USC – Basketball

As I mentioned, circumstances matter. One of the highlights of my collegiate career was covering the debut of Bronny James.

The press seating area was loaded. I sat next to NBA insider Shams Charania and later next to Malika Andrews at the postgame press conference.

With Lebron James sitting courtside, The Beach pulled off a miraculous 17-point comeback to win during overtime. The Galen Center in Los Angeles is top-notch, including a full dining area for the media.

1. Long Beach State – Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, Water Polo

Call me biased. Call me a homer; it’s all fair, but hear me out—I don’t think selling this is too far-fetched. The two places I spent the most time were Blair Field and the Walter Pyramid; both were huge factors for me committing to LBSU, and both lived up to the hype.

The Dirtbags have led all D-I schools in California in attendance for three straight seasons. Community members consistently bring the environment to life, drawing crowds of nearly 2,000 fans. It is by far the best place to watch a college baseball game in California.

A volleyball match inside the Walter Pyramid is something every student at LBSU should experience. It’s essentially what made me fall in love with the sport. ‘The Sandpit’ student section brings a ton of energy, and almost everyone there is knowledgeable about the sport.