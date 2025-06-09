Crowds, chaos, resistance: Scenes from DTLA’s anti-ICE protests

LOS ANGELES, CA – Thousands of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles on June 8 to protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and recent immigration raids in the greater LA area.
The protest, which began peacefully in the mid-afternoon, escalated after demonstrators encountered a heavy response from police and the California National Guard.
Protesters carried flags, banners and signs calling for the abolition of ICE and an end to deportation and detention policies targeting undocumented immigrants.
At one point, a large group of demonstrators marched onto the 101 Freeway, bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions. The freeway shutdown lasted for several hours and drew a rapid response from law enforcement.
Elsewhere downtown, several demonstrators smashed and set Waymo vehicles on fire, emitting large dark plumes of smoke into the surrounding area. The Los Angeles Fire Department took over an hour to respond to the scene as demonstrators blocked the streets.
Authorities soon declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.
Near the Los Angeles City Hall, groups of protesters clashed with police in riot gear, throwing fireworks and other projectiles. Officers responded with less-than-lethal munitions.
As the afternoon wore on, the police and sheriff moved to clear the area, deploying tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets.
Numerous demonstrators were hit in the ensuing chaos, including members of the press.
Images from the scene showed widespread smoke, charred debris and demonstrators shielding themselves as police advanced.
The mobilization of the National Guard by President Donald Trump drew criticism from state and local leaders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who described the deployment as an overreach and an escalation of force.
In Los Angeles, the protests underscored the ongoing tensions between state and federal authorities on U.S. immigration and the use of force in managing civilian dissent.
This photo essay documents key moments of the demonstration and its aftermath, offering a visual record of a city in turmoil.
Editor’s Note: Uploaded two additional gallery photos at 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10.