Crowds, chaos, resistance: Scenes from DTLA’s anti-ICE protests

A police officer shoots less-than-lethal ammunition at protestors as law enforcement advances to break a makeshift blockade in front of Los Angeles City Hall on June 8. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

LOS ANGELES, CA – Thousands of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles on June 8 to protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and recent immigration raids in the greater LA area.

The protest, which began peacefully in the mid-afternoon, escalated after demonstrators encountered a heavy response from police and the California National Guard.

Protesters carried flags, banners and signs calling for the abolition of ICE and an end to deportation and detention policies targeting undocumented immigrants.

At one point, a large group of demonstrators marched onto the 101 Freeway, bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions. The freeway shutdown lasted for several hours and drew a rapid response from law enforcement.

Elsewhere downtown, several demonstrators smashed and set Waymo vehicles on fire, emitting large dark plumes of smoke into the surrounding area. The Los Angeles Fire Department took over an hour to respond to the scene as demonstrators blocked the streets.

Authorities soon declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.

Near the Los Angeles City Hall, groups of protesters clashed with police in riot gear, throwing fireworks and other projectiles. Officers responded with less-than-lethal munitions.

As the afternoon wore on, the police and sheriff moved to clear the area, deploying tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets.

Numerous demonstrators were hit in the ensuing chaos, including members of the press.

Images from the scene showed widespread smoke, charred debris and demonstrators shielding themselves as police advanced.

The mobilization of the National Guard by President Donald Trump drew criticism from state and local leaders, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who described the deployment as an overreach and an escalation of force.

In Los Angeles, the protests underscored the ongoing tensions between state and federal authorities on U.S. immigration and the use of force in managing civilian dissent.

This photo essay documents key moments of the demonstration and its aftermath, offering a visual record of a city in turmoil.

An anti-ICE protester waves a Mexican flag while hanging on a street light post at Temple and Alameda Streets in downtown Los Angeles on June 8. Police broke up the protests as demonstrators clashed with officers. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A man confronts police at the law enforcement line on Temple and Alameda Streets during anti-ICE protests in downtown Los Angeles on June 8. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A police officer in riot gear forms part of the law enforcement line as protestors confront them screaming numerous expletives on June 8. The anti-ICE protest was declared an "unlawful assembly" and police began to disperse the crowds. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current California National Guard troops hold the line in front of the Immigration Detention Center as police push back protesters in downtown Los Angeles on June 8. President Trump mobilized 2,000 troops bypassing criticisms from California Gov. Newsom. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A firework explodes in the middle of a police line during anti-ICE protests in downtown Los Angeles on June 8. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A firework explodes on the 101 Freeway as California Highway Patrol fire flash-bang grenades into the air to disperse protesters on June 8. The anti-ICE protest was declared an "unlawful assembly." Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A Los Angeles Metro Police officer fires rubber bullets at protesters in front of City Hall on June 8. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current Los Angeles resident Alfredo Flores, 51, chokes on tear gas after attempting to quell protesters clashing with police in downtown Los Angeles on June 8. Tear gas is designed to temporarily incapacitate individuals by causing irritation to the eyes, nose, mouth, throat, lungs and skin. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A protester pleads with the police after being detained during an anti-ICE protest on Temple and Alameda Streets on June 8. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A police officer slams a protester into the ground and screams at them after being detained during protests on Temple and Alameda Streets in downtown Los Angeles on June 8. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current A Waymo driverless taxi vehicle burns as protesters throw cones and other objects into the flames on June 8 in downtown Los Angeles. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current An LAFD firefighter puts out one of the Waymo driverless taxi vehicle fires during the anti-ICE protests in downtown Los Angeles on June 8. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current Prev 1 of 12 Next

