Final season of ‘Andor’ is best franchise series in years

"Andor" co-stars Diego Luna and Adria Arjona continue their tradition of providing the Spanish translation in the series for their own respective characters, something that is not commonly done by Latino actors. Photo courtesy of Disney+

"Andor" co-stars Diego Luna and Adria Arjona continue their tradition of providing the Spanish translation in the series for their own respective characters, something that is not commonly done by Latino actors. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Star Wars has been in nothing short of a drought of good TV series or movies, with lackluster shows like season three of “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” since the debut of the rebellion prequel series, “Andor.”

“Andor” made its way to Disney+ in 2022 with its first season, set before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” both co-written by Tony Gilroy.

Now with the return of season two and its final chapter for the rebel, as the season is in its middle, it is a masterpiece written so well not only for its characters and in-universe story, but is a reflection back to a dark reality of an oppressive government and abusive authority figures.

The new season holds 12 episodes again, but instead, every three episodes take place a year apart from each other, with the three episodes being released together weekly consisting of one singular connected story arc.

Right from its first three episodes, an imperial worker helping Cassian Andor sneaks into a Tie Fighter ship asks, is it worth losing her job and life too for the rebellion?

Luthen Rael, played by Stellan Skarsgård, is known for his cold moments of delivering lines like “I burn my decency for someone else’s future. I burn my life to make a sunrise that I know I’ll never see.”

The character has grown even more desperate with enforcing tricks that the Empire sees coming.

The series has shown that the rebellion which has been steadily growing since the first season means nothing without a hopeful direction, free of violence.

Diego Luna and Adria Arjona continue to demonstrate that they are a powerful, loving duo whose bond pulls Andor to the ground and spirals whenever Bix is in any danger.

Ben Mendelsohn reprised his role of Orson Krennic from Rogue One in this season, delivering a performance that some fans online compared to a role Sir Ian McKellen would usually partake in.

Mendelsohn shows his inner killer instincts and playful banter when he toys with the lives of innocent people, as per usual.

In regard to how the timing of the newest season of “Andor” related to current events, the main cast of protagonists are actively hiding from the Empire as they go through whether the citizens of the planet possess visas or not, with them facing imprisonment and lethal consequences if they do not.

A common theme that can be found is each character’s violent nature coming out, whether it’s from Syril’s riddance of a rebellion forming and Bix dealing with her abusers in her own way.

Both seasons of “Andor” can be streamed on Disney+ with new episodes releasing every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. PT.