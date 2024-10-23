The psychological toll of procrastination on students before finals

A person feels the pressure of deadlines, anxiety or fear of failure because of procrastination. Graphic Credit: Samprada Dhage

At 10 p.m., after promising to study at 7, the clock is ticking, stress is rising and the tasks feels overwhelming. Procrastination reflects complex emotional and psychological factors, not just poor time management.

A meta-analysis by University of Calgary Psychologist Piers Steel, published by the American Psychological Association, shows that 80-95% of college students procrastinate, particularly with their coursework.

Graduate students may be better at overcoming procrastination than undergraduates, but they still tend to delay tasks.

“What triggers students to clean out closets or wax the car when it’s time to work on their papers? Usually, it’s self-doubt,” Timothy A. Pychyl, a procrastination researcher and psychology professor, said in the same APA meta-analysis.

The assumption that procrastination is just a lack of self-discipline oversimplifies a multifaceted issue.

This perspective unfairly blames individuals, ignoring deeper psychological struggles like anxiety, perfectionism and fear of failure.

Rather than vilifying procrastinators, we should consider the underlying emotions that drive this behavior.

Are we overlooking the mental health challenges behind procrastination, perpetuating a cycle of shame and inadequacy?

This raises the issue of whether procrastination can harm a student’s mental health and lead to serious consequences like chronic illness.

Recent findings from a BMC Psychology study indicate a significant correlation between procrastination and increased depression and anxiety in students, but no evidence links procrastination to chronic health issues.

As students grapple with these challenges, the internet provides numerous self-help guides for overcoming procrastination. However, are these resources effective?

Advising students to “just get started” is a superficial solution that overlooks deeper factors like fear of failure and perfectionism.

Many students postpone tasks not out of laziness, but due to anxiety about their performances.

Additionally, self-help strategies often fail; impulsive individuals, for example, struggle with structured plans, revealing the limitations of generic solutions.

While these strategies may offer temporary relief, they usually fail to create lasting change, underscoring the urgent need for personalized, psychologically informed approaches and ongoing support to develop sustainable habits.

At Long Beach State, when stress and procrastination threaten students’ efforts, many turn to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) for help, but it’s uncertain whether this resource effectively supports their focus and motivation.

CAPS offers services, including individual counseling, group therapy and workshops focused on time management and stress reduction.

For instance, the “Overcoming Procrastination” workshop targets the emotional and cognitive aspects of procrastination.

While CAPS can provide initial guidance, students need continuous motivation and accountability to sustainably overcome procrastination.

The high demand for services at CSULB frequently results in long wait times for appointments.

A survey by the American College Health Association reveals that many students encounter barriers to accessing mental health services, including limited availability and lengthy wait periods.

This situation can hinder students from receiving timely support, forcing them to navigate their procrastination challenges alone.

As finals approach, procrastination becomes a psychological trap. The question is whether it is a habit to break or a deeper reflection of the pressures students face in today’s academic environment. More importantly, can we ever truly escape its grip?