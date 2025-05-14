CSULB students join hunger strike in solidarity with Gaza

Posters were placed around a tree on campus during a teach-in hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine to share their message. Photo Credit: Emily Urias.

Five Long Beach State students are on a hunger strike alongside students from other California State University campuses, including San José State, Sacramento State and San Francisco State.

The hunger strike started after the United Nation World Food Programme announced food supplies in Gaza are running critically low as border access remains restricted.

The students wear shirts they mark each day to track the duration of their protest.

They are are calling on their respective universities to sever ties with Israeli institutions and companies such as Boeing, citing concerns about the use of aircraft in deportation operations.

They are also urging campus leadership to push other CSU presidents and the Board of Trustees to take similar action.

In a 2024 statement, California State University said it will not change its investments based on political pressure and makes decisions by following financial rules and policies.

While there have been no updates regarding the hunger strike, the university’s position remains unchanged.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the group reiterated its call for divestment and expressed solidarity with civilians in Gaza.

Marcus Bode, one of the students participating, said the organization received a call from Birzeit University in Palestine encouraging participation in a broader call to action. The message was passed from San Francisco State to Cal State Long Beach.

“People in Palestine are having less than one meal a day,” Bode said. “It’s a privilege to do this. People in Gaza don’t have a choice.”

The protest began in late April and has run into May, a period of overlapping finals for many students in the CSU system. Protesters acknowledged the impact it may have on their academic performance.

“This is something we knew was going to happen. It’s been physically exhausting, but it’s just a fraction of what the people in Gaza have been subjected to,” Bode said.

The hunger strike continues, with no set end date. It is unclear whether CSU leadership will issue further statements or meet with student representatives.

Protesters say they are prepared to continue their efforts until their concerns are addressed.