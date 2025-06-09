CSULB President issues statement on immigration enforcement activities

As immigration protests sparked throughout Los Angeles county against ICE, CSULB President Jane Close Conoley released a statement on Monday afternoon in response to them. Dante Estrada | Created for Long Beach Current

Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley issued an email Monday afternoon addressing recent immigration enforcement activities in surrounding areas, reiterating the college’s commitment to student, faculty and employee privacy, and offering guidance on participation in protests.

Though there have been no confirmed immigration enforcement actions in Long Beach, Conoley affirmed that University leadership and the University Police Department will closely monitor the events.

“Before you are a scholar, employee or educator, you are a human being, and this is a distressing time in our community,” the email stated.

CSULB provides resources for impacted community members on its Enforcement Actions page, which includes free legal and mental health services, along with legal guidance.

Conoley also encouraged CSULB community members who choose to participate in protests to do so in a civil manner and to be mindful of their safety.

“It is vital that you peacefully observe your Constitutional right to assembly without creating opportunities for action to be taken against you,” Conoley said in the email.

Her message asserted that the university does not disclose students’ and employees’ personal information, including immigration status, to law enforcement unless presented with a court order, warrant or otherwise legally required.