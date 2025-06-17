Thousands rally for ‘No Kings Day’ demonstration in DTLA

Los Angeles, CA - Law enforcement declared the gathering an unlawful assembly after the event permit expired and dispersed the crowd using non-lethal munitions, flash bangs and later tear gas on June 14. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Protesters across the nation marched through cities including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Chicago, Ill., New York, N.Y., Atlanta, Ga. and more as part of a “No Kings Day” demonstration opposing President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 14.

“As ICE raids escalate and Trump doubles down on authoritarian tactics, including politicizing the military—we’re meeting the moment with action,” “No Kings Day” organizers said.

What began as a peaceful protest quickly escalated into disorder. Loud bangs from non-lethal munitions rang out across the city as law enforcement moved in on demonstrators.

By late afternoon, police declared an unlawful assembly, giving little time for protesters to disperse before officers advanced. Tear gas was deployed directly into the crowd, while mounted officers and units firing rubber bullets pushed forward.

The weekend prior, a heavy presence of National Guard troops had already been deployed by Trump. On Friday, June 13, 200 U.S. Marines were also called in under similar pretenses.

Numerous protesters, members of the press, medics and legal observers were caught in the chaos, some sustaining injuries amid the crackdown.

At City Hall, a large contingent of demonstrators held their ground. But as evening fell, flash bangs crept closer to their vicinity. Law enforcement then encircled the group using a kettle tactic, cutting off escape routes and detaining several individuals.

These protests come amid a sweeping wave of ICE raids that have rattled immigrant communities across Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

Organizers vow to continue organizing and pushing back against what they call growing authoritarianism and systemic injustices.