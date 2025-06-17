MultimediaNews

Thousands rally for ‘No Kings Day’ demonstration in DTLA

Thousands gathered at Downtown Los Angeles waving banners and balloons chanting in unison with each other; despite a peaceful protest, law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly and quickly cleared sections of the crowd.
Los Angeles, CA - Law enforcement declared the gathering an unlawful assembly after the event permit expired and dispersed the crowd using non-lethal munitions, flash bangs and later tear gas on June 14. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Protesters across the nation marched through cities including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Chicago, Ill., New York, N.Y., Atlanta, Ga. and more as part of a “No Kings Day” demonstration opposing President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, June 14.

“As ICE raids escalate and Trump doubles down on authoritarian tactics, including politicizing the military—we’re meeting the moment with action,”  “No Kings Day” organizers said.

What began as a peaceful protest quickly escalated into disorder. Loud bangs from non-lethal munitions rang out across the city as law enforcement moved in on demonstrators.

By late afternoon, police declared an unlawful assembly, giving little time for protesters to disperse before officers advanced. Tear gas was deployed directly into the crowd, while mounted officers and units firing rubber bullets pushed forward. 

The weekend prior, a heavy presence of National Guard troops had already been deployed by Trump. On Friday, June 13, 200 U.S. Marines were also called in under similar pretenses.

Numerous protesters, members of the press, medics and legal observers were caught in the chaos, some sustaining injuries amid the crackdown.

At City Hall, a large contingent of demonstrators held their ground. But as evening fell, flash bangs crept closer to their vicinity. Law enforcement then encircled the group using a kettle tactic, cutting off escape routes and detaining several individuals.

These protests come amid a sweeping wave of ICE raids that have rattled immigrant communities across Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. 

Organizers vow to continue organizing and pushing back against what they call growing authoritarianism and systemic injustices.

Protesters scatter after flashbangs and tear gas are deployed by the LA County Sheriffs on Main Street during the “No Kings” protest on June 14. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

Protesters engaged in conversation with National Guard troops, with one demonstrator using a sock puppet to facilitate communication on June 14. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current

Protesters flood the streets of downtown Los Angeles during the nationwide “No Kings” protests on June 14. The protests coincided with a military parade in Washington, D.C., on President Trump’s 79th birthday. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

A protester poured a bottle of water over his head to relieve the effects of tear gas thrown by law enforcement on June 14. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current

Protesters hold up signs critiquing President Trump First Street in Los Angeles during the “No Kings” protest on June 14, 20205. Los Angeles saw tens of thousands of protesters flood the streets in response to Trump’s recent federal immigration enforcement raids in the greater LA area. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department threw tear gas at protesters to disperse them from City Hall on June 14. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current

A protester shows his wounds after being shot by a pepper ball and rubber bullet by LA County Sheriffs during the “No Kings” protest in downtown Los Angeles on June 14. The police and sheriffs used a variety of less-lethal munitions to disperse the crowds after declaring an unlawful assembly. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

A protester clad in medieval armor chants alongside others during the ‘No Kings Protest’, which was in protest against the Trump administration’s parade in Washington, D.C. on June 14. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current

A young girl hits a piñata of President Trump at the “No Kings” protest outside of Los Angeles City Hall on June 14, 2025. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

U.S. Marines stood guard outside a federal building as protesters gathered to demand their departure on June 14, 2025. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current

Police on horses advance on protesters on Main Street during the “No Kings” protest on June 14, 2025. The police declared an unlawful assembly after a morning of largely peaceful protest. Ethan Cohen | Long Beach Current

A protester speaks into a megaphone as U.S. Marines stand in the background holding riot shields on June 14, 2025. Justin Enriquez | Long Beach Current

