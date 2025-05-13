2025 sounds of the summer

As the temperature rises and and we begin to meet, dance, drink and bask in the sun, artists are releasing their summer projects to get us energized for the summertime.

Fancy That – PinkPantheress

Technically a mixtape and clocking in at about 21 minutes, PinkPantheress’ recent release from this past weekend brings back her signature Euro-electronic bounce with even more clever wordplay and a more flirtatious flair to each track compared to her past works.

PinkPantheress has given us a short, sweet and sexy collection of songs that can be bumped on the beach.

LOVE ON DIGITAL – Destin Conrad

“Everyone that’s saying they don’t have a song for the summer ain’t heard ‘Kissing in Public’ yet I’m convinced,” said Conrad on X about his latest single.

The lead single and the rest of this pop R&B album are dripping in summer romance and fun.

ANGIE – spill tab (Releases May 16)

spill tab’s upcoming debut album opens up with “PINK LEMONADE.” The lead single is a distorted and dreamy track that feels like melting away on the swings at a park knowing you don’t have school the next day.

A playful and experimental alternative album is underway from the singer-songwriter.

PRINCESS OF POWER – MARINA (Releases June 6)

MARINA, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, has been producing some of the most visceral alt-pop of the last 2 decades, establishing herself as an icon of the “Tumblr era”.

Coming back after three years with a new album, singles like “CUNTISSIMO” and “BUTTERFLY” shows that she is having fun lyrically over girly and energetic beats to strut to.

Tuff Times Never Last – Kokoroko (Releases July 11)

The London-based music collective recently released their lead single “Sweetie,” which has been met with TikTok virality for good reason.

A perfect mix of jazz and Afro-beats, this album is on track to sounding like how a backyard barbeque feels.