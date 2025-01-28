Teed Up S5E1: Guess who’s back?

Guess what? Teed Up is back. Season five gets underway with a return of one of the original hosts, Naoki Gima, along with current hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman. The trio recaps how the show came to be and how far it has come from banter to interviewing multiple high-profile guests.

Beyond the recap of how the podcast’s history, the group reviews the biggest headlines of the Major League Baseball offseason. After winning the 2024 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their reign of excellence by dominating free agency and acquiring top-tier talent.

A few weeks out from Super Bowl LIX, an NFC East matchup takes place, along with a budding rivalry in the AFC. The group discusses whether or not this is the year the Buffalo Bills get over the hump of beating the Kansas City Chiefs and putting a halt to their dynasty.

Hosts: Matthew Coleman, Matthew Gomez

Guest: Naoki Gima

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

