Celebrate Year of the Snake with these local Lunar New Year festivals

Emblazoned with a golden snake, these red envelopes traditionally contain "lucky money" as a gift for children during the Vietnamese new year. The year of the snake symbolizes wisdom, intuition and elegance. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

Emblazoned with a golden snake, these red envelopes traditionally contain "lucky money" as a gift for children during the Vietnamese new year. The year of the snake symbolizes wisdom, intuition and elegance. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

Per a legend in Chinese mythology, 12 animals raced across a great river for their place within the Chinese zodiac.

Described as not the best swimmer, the snake hitched a ride on the horse’s hoof, in secret. Jumping out right at the finish line, the snake scared the horse – securing its sixth place spot.

Jan. 29, 2025 marks the start of the Lunar New Year holiday and the Year of the Snake within the Chinese zodiac’s 12-year cycle.

This Lunar New Year season, celebrate the arrival of spring with four local cultural celebrations across Long Beach, Westminster and Garden Grove.

City of Westminster 2025 Tét Parade:

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia St.

Distance from campus: 9.2 miles, ~15 minute drive

Cost: Free to attend

The City of Westminster, which holds the largest community of Vietnamese-Americans outside of Vietnam, will be celebrating their annual Tét Parade this Saturday.

Tét, which translates to “New Year” in Vietnamese, has been celebrated through this parade in Westminster for over two decades.

According to the event’s flyer, the annual celebration typically attracts over 15,000 attendees and 250,000 online viewers internationally to see the city-wide displays of lion dances, floats, marching bands, color guards, martial arts, multi-culture attires and more.

The opening Tét ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m., while the parade itself starts at 9:30 a.m.

Beginning between the intersection of Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street, the parade will travel eastbound on Bolsa Avenue before ending at Bishop Place. A full parade route can be found here.

Early arrival and ride share is encouraged.

Long Beach State Lunar New Year Festival:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: University Student Union Ballrooms

Cost: Free to attend

New Year celebrations of food, crafts and Lion Dancing are coming to the students, faculty and staff of CSULB next week.

The event is hosted by Associated Students, Inc. Beach Pride Events, the Office of Belonging & Inclusion and the Asian, Pacific Islander & Desi Resource Center.

Interested attendees can RSVP here.

UVSA Tét Festival:

When: Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

Friday, Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Garden Grove Park, 9301 Westminster Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844.

Distance from campus: 9.3 miles, ~14 minutes

Price: $9, admission is free on Feb. 1 from 12 – 1 p.m. for visitors dressed in traditional attire

Since 1982, the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of Southern California has celebrated Tét through a growing showcase of Vietnamese culture, traditions and entertainment.

This year, the festival’s theme is titled “A Spring of Remembrance,” not only to pay homage to the Tét holiday, but to recognize the 50th anniversary of Black April, which reflects the Fall of Saigon.

According to the event’s flyer, the festival attracts nearly 50,000 guests each year and features activities including carnival games, rides, food vendors, a firecracker show and live performances.

For eager competitive eaters, there’s also pho, boba milk tea and sugar cane juice eating and drinking contests.

Additionally, each night of the festival has special activities, with Friday night featuring the Miss Vietnam of Southern California Pageant, Saturday showcasing youth group performances and Sunday holding the festival’s grand concert.

Rideshare is encouraged. Parking and shuttle information is available on UVSA’s website.

2ND and PCH Lunar New Year Celebration:

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Where: 6480 Pacific Coast Highway Long Beach, CA 90803

Distance from campus: 2.2 miles, ~ 7 minutes

Cost: Free to attend

Red and gold dancing dragons, live performances, a market pop-up and red envelopes (for children) will take over the 2ND and PCH shopping center in mid-February for Year of the Snake, according to the event’s flyer.

Performances begin at 1 p.m. and will last through 3 p.m., while the market goes until 6 p.m., given the weather is ideal.

Attendees with children can RSVP to receive lucky red envelopes.