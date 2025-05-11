Beach Weekly S14E15: Newly elected pope, death of a former Supreme Court justice & more

During this finals week, feel free to visit the University Student Union North Lawn for ASI’s Finals Week event. A detailed set of activities can be found at asicsulb.org/finals.

As we move into the 2025-26 school year, President Jane Close Conoley is set to retire over the summer. In a previous statement from the school, they announced that the new president would be announced in July.

On May 8, white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, signifying that a new pope had been elected. In a short two-day conclave, cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church elected Robert Francis Prevost to take the role. American-born Prevost will now be recognized as Pope Leo XIV. On Friday, May 9, Pope Leo spoke his first homily, also known as a sermon, in the first mass since the election. He will be formally inducted as Pope at Mass in the Vatican on May 18.

After so much delay, it is said that the 12 jurors for the Sean “Diddy” Combs case will be selected on Monday, May 12. Attorneys for both parties will go through a selection process with over 40 jurors to decide the 12 jurors needed. This will also most likely be the day of opening statements.

Ahead of a meeting with Chinese officials, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about cutting tariffs from 145% to 80%. Top officials from both countries are said to meet over the weekend of May 10 to discuss the trade war. Treasury Chief Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, with the Chinese Vice Premier, He Lifeng. This marks the first conversation between the two countries in many months.

Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter passed away at the age of 85. Republican President George H.W. Bush nominated Souter for the seat in 1990. After 19 years at the judicial branch, Souter retired in 2009, leaving President Obama to fill the seat. On Thursday, May 8, Souter died at his home in New Hampshire. The Supreme Court announced that he passed peacefully, but did not share any further details.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

