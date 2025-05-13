Teed Up S5E15: Peace out

In the final episode with hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman, the two take things outside for the Last Supper as they try some foods that were featured throughout season five’s Fish Break.

Along with trying some unpleasant dishes, the two reflect on their time as hosts and what the show meant for each of them. Editor and producer Aidan Swanepoel joins the hosts at the table to discuss their favorite memories from working on Teed Up.

As their way of remembering and thanking everyone involved in making the show possible, the trio attempts to recite every guest who has been on the show over the five seasons, giving shout-outs to some of the more iconic guests.

Hosts: Matthew Coleman, Matthew Gomez

Guest: Aidan Swanepoel

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

