Beach Weekly S14E14: Final events on campus, a collision near Yellowstone & more

In honor of the closure of the University Student Union, ASI is hosting Union Farewell Week with many events like a block party, mid-day recess and a silent disco. In addition to the events, games in the USU will be free all week, including bowling, pool, table tennis and anything else in the USU’s games center. Stay in the loop with the Events & Orgs app found on the CSULB Single Sign-On.

A shooting on a college campus in Inglewood sent two to the hospital. The suspect was a former employee at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, where the shooting took place. The two female victims were shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On a highway near Yellowstone National Park, there was a fatal collision involving a pickup truck and a tour van. The crash killed seven people, including the truck driver and six people in the tour van. Eight others on the bus were injured.

Warren Buffett will be stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. In 1965, he gained control of the former textile manufacturer and turned it into one of the world’s wealthiest conglomerates. Buffett announced the news at a shareholders meeting on Saturday, May 3.

The implementation of the REAL ID will go into effect starting May 7. The REAL ID Act was proposed and signed in 2005 to be a better and more secure form of verification for citizens in the United States. Those who don’t have a REAL ID will need to bring their passports even for domestic flights.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

