Teed Up S4E8: Teed Up Weekly

For the first episode with Long Beach Current podcast hosts in every seat, Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman are joined by Beach Weekly host Gianna Echeverria for her Teed Up debut. Echeverria recalls some of her most fond memories shared with family members and how they shaped her allegiances to her favorite teams.

Because the NHL season is underway, Gomez and Echeverria talk about their shared Los Angeles Kings fandom and their expectations for the season. Coleman shares his excitement for the San Jose Sharks and their bright future, following the debut of No. 1 overall pick, Macklin Celebrini.

With the NBA season right around the corner, the three hosts discuss the recent Knicks-Timberwolves trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. Echeverria also voices her displeasure with the Lakers’ second-round pick, Bronny James.

The show closes with a football talk about Coleman’s favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, and his opinions on quarterback Brock Purdy. They also talk about an unexpected podcast on the horizon with former NFL player Marshawn Lynch and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Hosts: Matthew Gomez, Matthew Coleman

Guests: Gianna Echeverria

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts