Supa’s late header propels LBSU women’s soccer past Bakersfield

Redshirt junior midfielder Makayla Demelo and the LBSU defense fought hard on defense all night against CSU Bakersfield on Sunday. LBSU earned a 1-0 win at George Allen Field. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

Redshirt junior midfielder Makayla Demelo and the LBSU defense fought hard on defense all night against CSU Bakersfield on Sunday. LBSU earned a 1-0 win at George Allen Field. Photo Credit: Devin Malast

The Beach came out on top 1-0 over Cal State Bakersfield thanks to a late go-ahead header from redshirt freshman forward Kailey Supa on Sunday night at George Allen Field.

Long Beach State owned most of the possession in the first half, but much of that was spent on their side of the field scrambling to keep the Bakersfield attackers at bay.

The Roadrunners earned four corners in the first half alone, putting pressure on a Beach defense that had allowed 24 goals coming into the game this season, the second-highest amount in the conference.

“I’m super close with my back line,” redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Aurora Schuck said. “Just knowing that I have so much trust in them and they have so much trust in me, we just take it one minute at a time and obviously the hard work paid off today.”

Schuck finished the game with three saves, and her standout performance kept the Roadrunners at bay throughout a very defensive contest.

The Beach had several flashes of offense in the first half that they just could not translate into goals, largely created by individual drives from players like junior forward Liz Worden and sophomore midfielder Jordan Candelaria.

The physicality of the Roadrunner defense led to three yellow cards for Bakersfield, which could have been even more according to an LBSU sideline that was left frustrated with the officiating.

“You just take a deep breath and move on,” Schuck said. “All you can do is your job… take a deep breath, move on, and just play on.”

Bakersfield nearly broke the deadlock in the opening minutes of the second half when Schuck was pulled to the right of the goal in pursuit of the ball and left the goal wide open for a Bakersfield shot that missed wide and kept the game scoreless.

The only goal of the night came from a run and perfectly delivered cross from Worden that found the head of Supa as she leaped over a swarm of Bakersfield and LBSU players.

Supa headed the cross sharply into the left corner of the net to put The Beach up 1-0 in the 86th minute. The goal forced a thunderous cheer from the Long Beach fans and players after having to lie in anticipation the entire night.

“I saw it coming and I knew right away I was going to put it in,” Supa said. “I knew I had to after everybody literally sacrificed their bodies for us to have that shutout.”

Supa’s leaping header was the difference in a hard-fought match that The Beach stole 1-0 to improve their record to 6-7-2 overall and 3-3-1 in conference play.

“We fought for a shutout. I couldn’t be prouder,” head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said. “That’s who these guys are. Their character has shined through all year long… and they got rewarded.”

The Beach next faces off against the Cal State Fullerton Titans at George Allen Field on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.