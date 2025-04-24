Pickleball deserves the popular sport spotlight

From its fast-paced gameplay to its inclusive community, this sport is ready to shine in the popular spotlight. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

From its fast-paced gameplay to its inclusive community, this sport is ready to shine in the popular spotlight. Graphic credit: El Nicklin

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, gaining recent popularity among various age groups. However, it is often overlooked by Generation Z.

Pickleball is known for its accessibility and ease of play, requiring minimal equipment whether it is indoors or outdoors and is suitable for all ages and skill levels. The sport’s social aspect, as players often engage in friendly matches and community events, adds to its charm.

This generation grew up with smartphones, social media and video games and has seen their leisure activities significantly shaped by these technologies. Traditional sports like pickleball may not offer the same instant gratification and immersive experience that digital devices provide.

Sports like basketball, soccer, football and E-sports gain extensive media coverage and endorsement from popular figures, making them more appealing to young people. On the other hand, pickleball lacks visibility and endorsement, which contributes to its lower popularity among Gen Z.

For me, pickleball is a mental health outlet that helps me destress, whether it is playing with my friend at the Student and Wellness Recreation Center or developing new strategies for games.

Unlike other sports, pickleball’s fast-paced activity provides a perfect balance allowing me to clear my mind and manage my anxiety.

Unlike other strenuous sports, pickleball is low-impact, making it accessible to relieve my stress and improve my overall mental health.

Any sense of worry disappears when I am playing with my friend or juggling the small pickleball in my hand.

Despite the current trend, there is potential growth for pickleball to gain traction among Gen Z. This trend raises questions about what it means for the future of the sport and why it deserves more attention from today’s youth.

The low barrier to entry sport means that anyone can pick up a paddle and start playing regardless of their athletic background. The focus required during play also serves as a sense of routine and cultivates strategic thinking and social engagement between the two players.

At Long Beach State, the Pickleball Club offers opportunities to get involved in the sport with a $30 annual fee and supplies provided at the Kinesiology West Gym.

The club provides a supportive environment where students compete and connect with others who share an interest or are new to the sport.

Rachel Wallace, president of the Pickleball Club, formed the club as a transfer student from community college to find community on campus.

“I was bummed that we didn’t have a pickleball club and the first year, I thought this needs to be done,” Wallace said.

Parker Schall, a first-year graduate student and member of the club, praised its presence on campus.

“The thing about the club is that everyone there a relatively new themselves, so we’re all still learning together,” Schall said. “We’ll have random people kind of stumble in, never even heard of pickleball and start playing and absolutely love it.”