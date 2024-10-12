Long Beach State’s ‘VALORANT’ team celebrates victory at NRG Spectrum Castle 

John Vo cheers in support of his former school, Santiago Canyon College during their face off against Long Beach State in their Valorant collegiate match on Oct. 12 at the NRG Spectrum Castle. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

United under saturated neon hues, Long Beach State’s Esport association and “VALORANT” enthusiasts joined together on Friday to celebrate the gaming fandom at the NRG Spectrum castle in Los Angeles.

The free event was hosted by NRG Esports and the computer manufacturing company, Intel, from 4 to 10:30 p.m.

Themed under the event’s title, Intel x NRG Night Market, the venue walls were lined with decorative stalls playing host to artificial recreations of fish tanks and dumplings, boba cartons and Asian fruit, including durian.

Once streams of visitors entered beneath red and gold hanging lanterns, they were invited to a wide array of activities, from shopping at the artist alley, competing in a CPU speed build competition and meet and greets with notable online personalities, including s0m, FNS and Sapnap.

As attendees bustled between each activity, they eventually joined the castle’s main stage, where CSULB’s Team Black, the “VALORANT” team, faced off against Santiago Canyon College’s collegiate team.

According to Team Black Manager Drew Nguyen, Long Beach State and Santiago have a prior history as they both faced off in Team Black’s first scrimmage.

Impressed by their previous match, Nguyen said Santiago invited and challenged the Beach to the NRG LAN tournament.

For two matches, five players from each college faced off against each other on desktop setups, with their gameplay being broadcast to the audience.

In-Game-Leader Rocke Posadas called the shots for Team Black during each match.

A fourth-year history major at the Beach, Posadas said playing on the stage was electric and that he was immensely proud of how the team played and communicated.

With Posadas’ lead, Long Beach State won the tournament with an overall score of 2-0 after going 13-8 and 13-11 against Santiago.

Posadas said that Santiago’s team was amicable and great opponents and that he wanted to face them again.

As Posadas recounted the match and the end of his college career, he beamed from ear to ear.

“Being up on the stage here and seeing the support… this has been the best moment within my four years,” Posasdas said. “I’m glad I got to do it with them.”

Team Black’s time on the NRG stage marks the night market as one of the first occurrences NRG has opened their castle up to the public, according to their Director of Business Development, Hauk Nelson.

After initial proposals between the two companies in May for a 30-to-40-day turnaround, Nelson said the event’s fruition resulted from a shared desire to curate a meaningful event for the VALORANT community under a night market theme.

“Esports is all about GenZ, right? Those are the folks who have the time to come out and support events like this,” Nelson said. “I think they are the backbone of our fandom as well, so we want to make sure we’re giving back to the fans, of course.”

As the event continued, attendees began to congregate towards the main stage for the night’s final event: an NRG CloutClash match, where s0m and FNS indulged in their heavily teased rivalry on the main stage.

Spearheading the two teams against each other, s0m and FNS drafted teams of YouTubers, Twitch and esports personalities, including Sapnap, sagemommy and Mooda.

The playful clash ended with s0m’s winning, and each member was awarded a bedazzled Intel pendant.

Watching the match from the audience, attendee Lorenzo Alesiani said the Intel x NRG Night Market is vital for large esports organizations to host community-based events.

“It kind of normalizes esports more, apart from everyone being in their room,” Alesiani said. “I think events like this bring everyone together, it’s good for publicity and it sets a good precedent for organizations existing for the player’s benefits, not just a brand name.”

Though a tentative plan, Nelson said he would like to do more public events like the night market in the future and that NRG wants to use the castle for more events for the gaming community.

Future NRG events can be found here or on their social media.