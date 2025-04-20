Beach Weekly S14E12: Students International visas revoked, a shooting at Florida State University & more

Last week, it was revealed that six international students had their visas revoked, with one being deported. Homeland Security says that student visas can only be revoked if there are violations, such as committing a crime or academic suspension. The reasons for termination on the Long Beach State student visas were listed as “other.” As of Friday, April 19, 70 international students across the CSU system have had their visas revoked.

Following this news, the California Faculty Association rallied and protested on April 17. This day is known as the National Day of Action in Higher Education. Chanting about the freedoms and lack of safety for their students, CFA took the protest to Brotman Hall.

Actress Marissa Bode will be joining CSULB for a meet-and-greet and Q&A on Monday, April 21. Bode, who played Nessarose in the Wicked movie, is coming to share her experiences in the entertainment industry as a disabled person. The event will be in the University Student Union Ballrooms from 3-5 p.m.

On Thursday, April 17, a motorcyclist was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Newport Beach. Just after 9 p.m., the deadly interaction occurred. The exact reasoning for the officer-involved shooting is unknown, but police said the man was “uncooperative.”

Big news in entertainment as Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone announces a sequel series to her iconic movie from the ’90s. Not many details about the plot have been released but it will act as a follow-up to the movie. Once released, the Clueless show will be available for streaming on Peacock.

A deadly shooting occurred at Florida State University, leaving two men dead and six others wounded. Last Thursday, April 17, around lunchtime, students heard the deafening sound of gunshots at their student union. The suspect is a 20-year-old student at the university named Phoenix Ikner and was shot by police after not complying with their demands. Ikner is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yemen was attacked by another 14 United States airstrikes, killing over 70 people and injuring more than 170 others. The bombing occurred at Ras Isa, an oil terminal on the coast of the Red Sea. The US Military said the attack was necessary to get rid of the source of fuel for Iran-backed Houthis.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

