Artist Banter S6E5: Bringing psychedelic rock to Long Beach!

Dreamy guitar tones, spontaneous riffs and soulful drums — psychedelia and creativity define the unique sound of Merceles. In this week’s episode of Artist Banter, host Alex Gryciuk gets to know the five-piece band’s story during their visit to Long Beach following a recent show.

Formed through friendships, various bands and shared musical passions, the members each bring their own genre-blending backgrounds to the table.

Both on stage and in the studio, the band improvises with a blend of Spanish rock, jazz and indie music.

“When our songs are being made, it’s just improv,” Ibarra said. “That’s my favorite part about making it. I think it’s the most genuine way to write.”

Tune into episode five of Artist Banter to hear exciting stories from the San Diego band and their inspiring story behind creating music and performing.

Host & Editor: Alex Gryciuk

Guests: Brandon Ibarra, Jahir Monteeach, Kyle Sanchez, Josh Stephens, Eros Velasquez

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

