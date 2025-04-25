Behind the seams of CSULB’s student-run fashion show, Campus Couture

In preparation for the annual Campus Couture fashion show, models and designers gathered on March 14 in room 202 of CSULB's University Student Union. Photo by Brandon Dorsey.

Between rain and brightly colored dresses, garments and accessories, members of Campus Couture cordially came together for one of several practices on March 14.

The meeting was in preparation for the continuously growing annual Campus Couture Fashion Show, taking place on April 27.

In room 202 of the University Student Union, designers put together a number of outfits on mannequins to help tailor the clothes to the exact measurements of each model.

Down the hallway, in room 205, groups of four models practiced their runway walks and various poses to upbeat and rhythmic electronic music.

Consisting of both men and women, the models circled around the room and posed, with other groups clapping for their efforts and Head Design Liaison Astrid Viera providing constructive criticism.

This year, Campus Couture displays the upcoming clothing lines and accessories of student designers from the Fashion Merchandising and Design Department with an underwater aquatic-based theme.

While the trend this year seeks to explore an ethereal and amphibious theme, designers are allowed the creative freedom to explore alternative themes, according to Head Event Coordinator Celeste Ontiveros.

Apart from its theme, another goal for this year’s fashion show will be to showcase models that are not based off generic looks – with an emphasis of incorporating different body types and ethnicities.

According to Student and Life Development Coordinator, Oscar Jimenez, this vision and the entirety of the fashion show takes eight to nine months to put together.

The three ways Campus Couture raises money, Jimenez said, is through fundraising, ticket sales and Associated Students, Inc. grants, with the group receiving a grant of $12,000 this year.

Jimenez also emphasized the need for each year of the show to be different than the last, because it creates a better experience for the audience.

Currently, there are expected to be 13 designers who will work with six models in their collections with approximately 88 models in total.

The designers will work with six models for their specific collection, and final details like outfits, models, stage layout, lighting and decor will be solidified before the show.

According to Ontiveros, the biggest goal of the fashion show is to showcase student designers and models, to see how far out there a designer can get with clothing ideas.

To Ontiveros, there is always a way to incorporate “craziness” into every outfit.

“You can apply whatever to costume design as long as there’s meaning to it,” Ontiveros said. “If you feel it in yourself, it can come across to other people in that way.”

Though there are several factors that can contribute to a well-rounded model, the things that make a model stand out to Campus Couture Assistant Coordinator Aaliyah Folquet, is a stellar walk that exudes confidence.

“Fashion is very much an art form that can bring people together,” Folquet said.

Tickets are currently on sale online through the Carpenter Center’s website. Prices range from $28.75-$33.75 with fees included. VIP tickets are also available.

Official 2025 Campus Couture merch, including tote bags, stickers and the fashion show’s magazine will be sold on the day of the show.