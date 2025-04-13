Teed Up S5E11: The Unction!

This week on Teed Up hosts Matthew Coleman and Matthew Gomez are joined by Long Beach State student Steven Wang and Waves PR social media intern Henry Hincapie to discuss the biggest headlines in sports as the NBA playoffs and MLB season starts up.

Ahead of the NBA play-in tournament, the group gives their predictions on who is likely to emerge from the wild Western Conference and who the Golden State Warriors would best match up against after one of the most active trade deadlines of all time.

Both hosts’ baseball teams have been surprising stories in their divisions, with the Los Angeles Angels getting off to their best start since 2018 and the San Francisco Giants having their best start since 2003. The Giants also unveiled their latest City Connect uniforms which have received mixed reviews.

Hosts: Matthew Coleman, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Steven Wang, Henry Hincapie

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

