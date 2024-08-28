Teed Up S4E1: New Dirtbags Head Coach TJ Bruce makes his debut

Marking the podcast’s return, Teed Up hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman debut season four joined by the new Dirtbags head coach, TJ Bruce.

Yet to make his official head coaching debut at Long Beach State, Bruce formerly played and worked as part of the Dirtbags staff for six seasons between 2004-2010.

He highlights his relationships with Dirtbag legends Jered Weaver and Troy Tulowitzki and recaps a memorable 2004 season that saw him and his teammates host the Long Beach Super Regional in a series loss to the University of Arizona.

With fall practices approaching, Bruce shares what it will take to improve the Dirtbags and how they might be considered a true competitor again and not just another mid-major.

Recruiting and departures become a constant conversation as the hosts analyze what the roster will eventually look like and how familiar faces will be replaced from last season’s roster.

Hosts: Matthew Gomez, Matthew Coleman

Guest: TJ Bruce

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

