Beach Weekly S13E2: Week of Welcome details and events, special guest speaks on LGBTQIA+ community outreach & more. 

Luna Veal, the LGBTQIA+ Affairs Commissioner for Associated Student Inc. (ASI), joins Beach Weekly to discuss further plans and events to improve connections within the LGBTQIA+ community on campus. Veal also discusses some of his ideas for off-campus outreach and his goals for the near future.

Join your peers by exploring different organizations and clubs on Sept. 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beach Pride Events’ (BPE) annual Week of Welcome (WoW) event. WoW allows students to find out more about any club, group or school department that might intrigue them! Feel free to walk through the tables any time during the event and find something new that catches your interest.

This Friday, Sept. 6 visit the Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC) for Rec Fest which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the SRWC Entry Plaza. They will have many things for students to enjoy such as carnival games, a photo booth, free snacks and music. Start your weekend off right by participating in activities at the Fest and you may even find yourself winning a special prize!

Pine Avenue is still closed for the “Summer on Pine!” summer festival! Enjoy another opportunity for a roller disco this Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. On Friday, attend LB Living’s “Ascend” from 4 to 10 p.m. where you can enjoy art, listen to house music and buy food and goodies from vendors. To close out the festival on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2 to 7 pm will be the 2nd annual Viva Long Beach event which showcases Long Beach’s rich culture in light of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The city of Long Beach is taking more action in compliance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urging for the clearing of homeless encampments from state-owned property. Last Monday, Long Beach city officials began clearing people experiencing homelessness at Gumbiner Park. After it was cleared, the park was closed off and fenced in; the goal being to clear public parks and other facilities that often attract people experiencing homelessness. In her 11-page memo to the city on Aug. 12, Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler says that the city doesn’t plan on closing off any other facilities but recurring encampments will result in citations and fines.

Last Thursday, Aug. 29 Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz, had their first joint, sit-down, interview. This interview allowed Harris and Walz to further explain the contrasts between themselves and President Biden’s viewpoints. Along with that, the Harris-Walz campaign began in Georgia this past week and honed in on areas of the state they believe they can impact the most.

Despite global cutbacks on non-essential spending, LEGO has continued to see profits and has begun looking for ways to make production more green. The Danish toy company’s essential plastic bricks are currently composed of a mix of renewable materials and ABS plastic, which itself is derived from oil. However; LEGO has announced that by 2032, all new bricks will be made with renewable and recycled materials.

