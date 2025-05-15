Angel Stadium vs. Dodger Stadium, which tickets are more affordable?

Fans lined up at the ticket booth before the Angels vs. Pirates game on April 23 at Angel Stadium. Photo credit: Xavier Constantino

ANAHEIM, Calif.– Angel Stadium has recently been known to be one of the most affordable ballparks to watch a game at, and for Long Beach State students, this affordability is only a 20-minute drive from campus.

“One of the leaders in terms of thinking about affordability has been the other Los Angeles team [the Angels],” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

In a recent study, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim ranked 24th out of 30 MLB teams in terms of the cost for a family of four to attend a game, with an average total of $161.26.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, however, ranked first, with a family of four spending about $399.68.

At Angel Stadium, fans had mixed feelings about the value they were getting, as prices continue to rise across the league, especially at Dodger Stadium.

“Sometimes we will come to Angels’ games, because the ticket prices are a bit cheaper than Dodger Stadium,” Mark Armenta, a resident of San Bernardino, said.

Wearing Dodgers World Series championship gear amongst a sea of Angels red, Armenta made it to a game against the Pirates on April 23 with his family, recalling a time when heading to a Dodgers game was cheaper.

“I remember when $20 would get you parking, a ticket and a hot dog when they weren’t winning,” Armenta said.

Before the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship, their last title was won in 1988. The Angels had the more recent World Series win in 2002.

A family friend of Armenta, Daniel Heckman, believes that the affordability at Angel Stadium is a significant selling point, even if the Dodger Stadium atmosphere is better, and houses a better game.

“It may be cheaper here, but the experience at Dodger Stadium compared to here is a lot better,” Heckman said. “You can get Angels tickets for $44 for four tickets and hot dogs. If I tried to do the same thing at Dodger Stadium, I’d probably be paying a lot more.”

Even with rising costs, Angel Stadium remains a relative bargain, and tickets can be found for less than the $20 parking pass.

The MLB has a page dedicated to “Fan Value Offers” that contains links to all 30 teams and highlights ticket offers, giveaways and more.

On that page, the Angels promote their $44 deal that includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four drinks, while the Dodgers page shows upcoming promotions and giveaways, no monetary deal.

Long Beach State students, faculty and alumni can currently get discounted tickets through Associated Students Incorporated’s Info and Ticket Center.