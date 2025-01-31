Skip the cap and gown: Why Gen Z should build America, not debt

Choosing between degrees and trades: Gen Z faces the ultimate crossroads in education and career-building. Graphic Credit: El Nicklin.

Let’s face it: the old “go to college, get a degree, secure a job” mantra is as outdated as a flip phone in the year 2025.

With tuition skyrocketing over 600% in 40 years and student loan debt surging to over $1.6 trillion, many question the true value of a four-year degree.

Here’s the kicker: while graduates drown in debt, the demand for skilled trades is booming.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports nearly 60 % of jobs require more than a high school diploma but not a four-year degree.

Industries including construction, manufacturing and skilled trades are desperate for workers, with construction alone expecting 663,500 job annual job openings between 2023 and 2033.

It appears to be dollars and common sense.

The median annual wage for electricians was $61,590 in May 2023, with the top 10% earning more than $104,180.

Compare that to many liberal arts graduates who, despite their degrees, end up in lower paying, unrelated jobs: the classic “Starbucks worker” scenario.

Narciso Martinez, a political science major at Long Beach State, illustrates student disillusionment.



“I can say that I have been able to find real-world value in what I am studying,” Martinez said. “At least not yet, I don’t feel that as undergraduate students, we are getting the real-world education we need to be ‘political scientists.’”

Martinez plans to pursue a career in politics but remains skeptical about the direct utility of his degree.

“I want to believe that I will employ my major into my life’s work, but I’ve come to realize that’s not always the case,” he said.

Trade schools offer a more direct, affordable path to in-demand careers.

The average cost of a trade school program is approximately $15,000, much less than university tuition, allowing students the opportunity to gain valuable skills without the crippling debt of a four-year degree.

“A liberal arts degree does not guarantee me a job or career once I am outside the walls of this institution,” Martinez said. “Students pursuing a liberal arts degree should not have to pay these ridiculous tuition fees, just as someone in the STEM field.”

Critics, including organizations like the American Council on Education, argue that college provides a well-rounded education and fosters personal growth.

They highlight the value of liberal arts in developing critical thinking, communication and problem-solving skills, essential for navigating a complex and evolving workforce.

Proponents of traditional higher education assert that the campus experience cultivates social connections and cultural awareness, preparing students to be engaged citizens.

It is time to challenge the outdated notion that a four-year degree is the only path to success.

High schools should expand vocational training programs, policymakers must incentivize apprenticeships and society must recognize and celebrate blue-collar work as a respectable, rewarding career choice.

America does not just need more degrees, it needs more skilled professionals who can build, repair and innovate.

So, why follow the crowd into debt when you can pave your own way with a trade? The future is in your hands–literally.