Library bomb threat suspect identified, charged

Markest Al Antonio Gray, the individual responsible for the University Library bomb threat that occurred during winter break, has been charged with a felony. Graphic credit: Linsey Towles

University police are asking for assistance in finding Markest Al Antonio Gray, a 47-year-old resident of Santa Ana, who is suspected of making a bomb threat to the University Library on Jan. 8.

The bomb threat was made during winter break, which caused the university to issue an alert and conduct evacuations on upper campus.

Multiple K9 units searched buildings in coordination with the Long Beach Police Department. The threat was deemed not credible.

After a thorough investigation, Gray was identified as the individual responsible for the threat, according to a statement released on the University Police Department’s Instagram.

During the initial investigation, UPD Chief of Police John Brockie noted that the UPD had spoken to Gray, but he was not named as responsible at the time.

According to UPD, Gray has no formal affiliations with the university.

Gray has been charged with California Penal Code 148.1(c)-F, known as malicious informing of a false bomb, which is considered a felony. A warrant for his arrest was filed on April 14.

The threat is under classification (c), which states, “Any person who maliciously informs any other person that a bomb or other explosive has been or will be placed or secreted in any public or private place, knowing that the information is false, is guilty of falsely reporting a bomb threat to anyone.”

The charge is punishable by county jail time, but does not exceed one year. The case status is currently unavailable.

UPD is urging anyone with information regarding Gray to contact them at 562-985-4101, or local law enforcement. Individuals should not attempt to approach or apprehend Gray.