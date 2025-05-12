CSULB narrows down potential food vendors for Future U

The Crepes Bonaparte food truck serves students in front of the LA-5 Building. These food trucks are expected to remain on campus throughout the USU construction period. Photo Credit: Adrian Medina

In August 2025, students will watch as a wrecking ball demolishes the University Student Union into pieces to make space for a $315 million, three-year-long renovation.

The dust will eventually settle and students will wonder what potential food vendors will inhabit the newly renovated USU.

Last month, Associated Students Inc., approved a list of possible food vendors that will be on campus after the USU construction, including two current franchises that are not on the list.

Three of the nine food vendors that were approved are vendors that are already on campus, including El Pollo Loco, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Shake Smart.

The other six food vendors, which have been approved for further exploration conversations as potential food vendors on campus, are Cassidy’s Corner, The Halal Shack, Everytable, Higher Taste Plant-Based and the Habit Burger & Grill.

Of the nine potential food vendors, only seven will be picked to occupy a spot in the USU, as the new USU will have nine openings available. Two of the nine spots will be occupied by The Nugget Grill & Pub and a coffee shop.

Over the years, students have complained about the food on campus, including customer service and the speed of food service.

The main subject matter in these complaints is the consistent request for affordable and healthier options.

Students including Carlos Rodriguez, a third-year electrical engineering major, and Andrea Lozano, a fourth-year studio art major, believe the school should focus on incorporating healthy foods at affordable prices.

“I think both are important, but a wide variety of options so people can choose between healthy and something quick is important as well,” Rodriguez said.

ASI and the Student Recreation & Wellness Center Board of Trustees has noted these complaints in their search for new food vendors in the USU.

“Both nutrition and price were important factors for this selection,” said ASI Director of Programs and Communications Taylor Buhler-Scott. “The committee took into consideration the quality of food, ingredients of food, menu offerings, as well as affordability. Additionally, other factors included success on a college campus, speed of service and throughput of product.”

During the most recent consultations with students for feedback, ASI used online surveys, smaller pulse surveys, in-person interviews and social media responses regarding the topic of food.

“While we do our best to address these concerns, most of the USU vendors have fixed nationwide menus, making it more challenging for them to alter their offerings,” Buhler-Scott said. “Along with that, the consistent increase in expenses, increase in minimum wage and rising food costs ultimately impact their menu prices.”

Carl’s Jr. and Subway, two food vendors currently serving in USU, will continue to operate throughout the construction period, but will be relocated to temporary kitchen trailers over the summer.

However, neither vendor was on the approved list of potential vendors in the USU.

According to ASI Communications Manager Shannon Couey, the contracts with Carl’s Jr. and Subway are set to expire in the summer of 2028, which is around the same time that the reopening of the USU is anticipated.

As ASI continues its conversations with potential food vendors, students will have to stick with getting food from vending machines, the farmers market and food trucks.

CSULB has made efforts to bolster the school’s limited food options while the USU is under construction.

The Future U website highlights the temporary food alternatives that were implemented and lists the current food services still available to students.

As of April 2025, hot food vending machines and kitchen trailers, which are located across campus, are alternatives available to students while the USU is under construction.

Additionally, the on-campus farmers market has been increased from two days a week to four days a week

Though the USU is still in operation, food trucks have already begun to pop up around campus in recent months.

The food trucks on campus are operated under the company Curbside Bites, with which CSULB has an agreement to provide food from various vendors around Long Beach, according to Buhler-Scott.

“Additionally, ASI will introduce permanent food trailers to accommodate some of our existing USU food vendors. These trailers will be stationary structures throughout the three-year construction period, unlike the food trucks that move on and off campus daily,” Buhler-Scott said.

The food truck locations on campus include The Nugget Grill & Pub and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf trailers at the Health & Human Services lawn, the Subway trailer outside of Peterson Hall 1 and the Carl’s Jr. trailer across from Fine Arts 1.

“They have helped in bringing variety into what is available to eat, but in terms of affordability, it’s about the same as the on-campus food spots,” Rodriguez said about the impact food trucks are having on campus.

Some students, including third-year mechanical engineering major Emily Temblador, are not too fond of the idea of food trucks on campus.

“The food trucks never have food that I would want,” Temblador said. “Also, the prices are honestly really expensive. They definitely could make the prices more college-student friendly.”