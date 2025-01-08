CSULB library evacuated after bomb threat, investigation underway

LBPD, UPD and K9 searched the library and nearby area to assess the severity of the threat. Photo credit: Barbara Kingsley-Wilson

LBPD, UPD and K9 searched the library and nearby area to assess the severity of the threat. Photo credit: Barbara Kingsley-Wilson

A bomb threat targeting the University Library required mandatory evacuations in multiple buildings on upper campus.

On Wednesday at around 2:27 p.m., students and subsequent emergency contacts received multiple BeachAlerts from the university citing a bomb threat to the library and Academic Services buildings.

Academic Services, Liberal Arts 1, 2, 3, College of Liberal Arts administration building and Education 1 and 2 were all evacuated along with the library. Two more alerts were sent to inform students of an active search until the all-clear was given at 6 p.m.

According to University Police Department Chief John Brockie, there is no additional information outside the campus alerts. However, Brockie stated that there is an ongoing criminal investigation.

“We interviewed the staff member that answered the call and talked to the person that made the threat,” Brockie said in an email sent to the Long Beach Current.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the names of the staff member and caller have not been released.

Lauren Brooks, an alumni and student assistant for the Educational Leadership Department, was present during the threat. She said that she believed the notification was a drill.

“We got the Beach Alert text, and we were a little confused as we still were sitting in the grass outside of Academic Services and didn’t necessarily know what to do,” Brooks said. “So we were then funneled into the [Bob and Barbara Ellis Education] building as there were other workers there. I didn’t quite understand since that was in the back of the library.”

Deborah Thien, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, sent out an email to CLA faculty noting that the mandatory evacuation would most likely receive an “all-clear” before Thursday’s workday for faculty.

She said faculty should wait until the notice became official and advised not to return until further notice.

“This threat was initially called in for the Library; subsequently, the zone of caution was extended … All Staff were evacuated and released to leave campus,” Thien wrote in the email.

As a result of the investigation, Long Beach Transit detoured to 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard to avoid campus. Drivers were told not to enter CSULB.

The library is expected to be open tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it comes in.