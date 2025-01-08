LA wildfires kill 5 as Long Beach firefighters battle uncontained blaze

A firefighter trains his hose on an engulfed building on an ocean-side Malibu property along Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 8. Photo Credit: Ethan Cohen

Update: Jan. 9, at 10:30 p.m. – Wildfires raging across Southern California have now killed 10 people, destroyed more than 10,000 structures and scorched over 30,000 acres, officials confirmed Thursday night.

A new wildfire, the Kenneth Fire, erupted in Ventura County and consumed 1,000 acres. This development brings the total number of major fires to four.

Firefighters continue to battle the fast-moving flames as more evacuation notices have been sent to residents located in the affected areas.

LOS ANGELES – Wildfires raged through the Los Angeles County area Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday, consuming thousands of acres and entire neighborhoods, killing at least five, injuring scores, displacing over 150,000 residents and leaving a trail of devastation.

Fueled by fierce winds up to 90 mph and a dwindling water reservoir supply, firefighters are struggling to contain the flames, which has grounded helicopters needed for aerial water drops.

Fire departments from across Southern California have sent reinforcements to help contain the fire, including more than 35 firefighters from Long Beach, according to officials.

Three major blazes tearing through the Palisades, Pasadena and areas of the northern Los Angeles area have caused numerous neighborhoods to evacuate and left multiple businesses, houses of worship, schools and homes in ruins.

It is the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles’ modern history, according to the Wildfire Alliance which indicates this blaze has surpassed the 2008 Sayre Fire. The Sayre Fire ravaged Sylmar, the city’s northernmost suburb, and destroyed 604 structures.

The speed and ferocity of the fires swallowed up structures and homes near instantly as most homes spanning Pacific Coast Highway were burned down to the foundations or left smoldering in the aftermath.

All three fires have reached a combined 27,000 acres burned in their respective areas but are actively accelerating, according to Watch Duty, a wildfire mapping and alert app.

More than 1,000 structures were reduced to smoldering ruins, according to local officials. Roadsides were lined with burning trees and powerline poles, resembling massive torches. At the same time, smoky skies dimmed daylight to a dusky haze. In some regions, an apocalyptic orange glow illuminated the horizon while embers danced in the massive flurry of winds.

Power outages are compounding the crisis, with more than 1.5 million Californians left without electricity by Wednesday afternoon, most in the Los Angeles area. Southern California Edison preemptively cut power to over 170,000 customers to reduce the risk of sparking new fires.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass met with local and state fire officials. Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to free up resources to help fight the fires and support displaced residents.

President Joseph Biden pledged to sign a federal emergency declaration after a news briefing with Newsom. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Newsom highlighted the activation of the California National Guard and the mobilization of over 1,400 firefighters.

The fire reached the grounds of the Getty Villa, a renowned art museum. However, Getty officials confirmed neither the building nor its artwork suffered any damage.

“We are absolutely not out of danger yet,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said during a press conference before noon on Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Added updated wildfire information on the deathcount, destroyed structures and acre damage on Jan, 9, at 10:30 p.m.