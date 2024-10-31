Silence speaks volumes in newest Cal Rep production, ‘Small Mouth Sounds’

Student actor Gideon Amick as Jan, has a moment of quiet contemplation near the end of the play “Small Mouth Sounds” which had its dress rehearsal on Oct. 23. Photo Credit: Delfino Camacho

To the far left of the University Theater stage, three student actors run an intimacy call, where they practice and discuss boundaries during physical scenes. On the right, other cast members stretch and run lines as crew members work around them, while light and sound technicians make final checks.

Amidst the controlled chaos, Director Beth Lopes calmly orchestrates.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, was dress rehearsal for the latest Long Beach State California Repertory Company production, “Small Mouth Sounds.” The next day was opening night.

“It’s a script unlike anything I’ve ever worked on,” Lopes said.

Originally written by Bess Wohl and first performed in 2015, the play revolves around six people attending an undefined wilderness retreat. Talking to the audience as much as to the characters, the unseen retreat “teacher” gives an introductory speech that ends with, “We shall now observe silence.”

From then on, “Small Mouth Sounds” employs little dialogue, relying on movements, expressions, music, even lighting and music cues to fill the gaps.

“The element of silence was really interesting, and I knew it would be a big challenge for me because I’m usually so text-based,” Lopes said. “That’s what was so exciting, taking away the thing I sort of prize most in scripts and seeing what’s left.”

Growing up with two stage-loving lawyer parents, Lopes was immersed in plays early. During her family’s yearly pilgrimage to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, she sometimes saw as many as nine plays in five days.

This is her third Long Beach State Cal Rep production. In 2018, she directed “End Days,” and in 2019, she directed “Romeo and Juliet: Hard Way Home,” a hybrid Shakespeare musical with the music of Brandi Carlile.

Lopes said that the current Theater Arts chair, Ezra LeBank, contacted her about directing a show for the upcoming season. She resonated with “Small Mouth Sounds” – intrigued by its unique dialogue, or lack thereof.

“A lot of the connective moments happening between characters are in silence, and that became our text,” Lopes said.

The play’s script includes “extensive” stage directions and character breakdowns, far beyond what a normal script entails to aid the cast and crew.

Lopes, who originally studied acting, said while actors are always central in any production, this show required them to be even more present. She said that she is proud of the cast and their dedication.

“It’s such a vulnerable piece; there’s no armor, they’re just bare up there. I can’t think of any moment in the process where they weren’t committing 100%,” Lopes said. “It’s amazing, especially for student work, I’m very impressed.”

The play functions as an ensemble character study. The six strangers, all with extensive histories just out of reach to the audience, transform from empty vessels to rich characters within the roughly 1 hour and 40 minute show.

With dialogue heavily rationed, moments of explosive speech stand out.

Student actor, Aryan Chhabra, utilizes each word to reveal a surprising, tragic past for his character, the anxious Ned.

Conversely, student performer Amelia Priestley performs as Judy, one half of a lesbian couple attending the retreat. In an early scene, Priestley’s character portrays genuine heartbreak without uttering a sound.

As the dress rehearsal came to a close, there was little time to celebrate; final notes and adjustments had to be discussed for the next night’s premiere.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, “Small Mouth Sounds” opened to a full house.

In attendance, nursing major Talen Hour appreciated how the show “forced” him to pay attention.

“We’re put into a place where you really have to pay attention to what the situation is, what’s going on and what’s being said to figure out the dynamics between the characters,” Hour said.

Film major Chisom Okoye could not stop discussing the story with friends as she exited the theater. Going in blind, she was surprised how much she enjoyed a “silent show.”

“With little to no dialogue, we have to focus on their faces and gestures to understand the story, that made the whole play 100% better,” she said. “This is my third show, and I think this is the best one.”

“Small Mouth Sounds” will continue to run from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, with tickets and information listed on CSULB’s Theatre Arts Cal Rep website.