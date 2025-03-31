Dirtbags pull off series upset over UC Santa Barbara

Dirtbag closer Albert Roblez lets his emotions out as he shuts down the Gauchos in the ninth inning, stopping their potential comeback in a 5-4 Dirtbag win on Sunday, March 30 on Bohl Diamond at Blair Field. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Dirtbag closer Albert Roblez lets his emotions out as he shuts down the Gauchos in the ninth inning, stopping their potential comeback in a 5-4 Dirtbag win on Sunday, March 30 on Bohl Diamond at Blair Field. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

The struggling Long Beach State Dirtbags (10-16) came into the series only winning two of their last 10 games but were able to steal the series from the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (17-10) last weekend on Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.

Friday, March 28, LBSU 9 – UCSB – 6

Friday’s game started with a daunting task as the Dirtbags faced UC Santa Barbara’s junior ace, Tyler Bremner, MLB’s fourth-ranked prospect in the upcoming 2025 draft.

However, the Dirtbags were able to do what many teams struggle to do, put up runs on Bremmer.

The game’s first run came in the second inning via junior third baseman Dylan Lina’s solo home run to the opposite field.

“He’s projected to go, first round, I’ve been hearing,” Lina said. “So I just felt like it was my time to put my name on the map, and I feel like I did a good job doing it.”

The Dirtbags kept the pressure on Bremner in the third as freshman outfielder Matt Toomey led the third inning off with a double.

Three runners scored after an ensuing pair of singles and a double to give the Dirtbags a 5-0 lead.

The Gauchos responded with a solo home run from junior catcher Nate Vargas, but junior starter Kellen Montgomery shut down the Gaucho bats for the most part, recording five strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits in his five innings.

Lina capped off the day with another solo shot, giving the Dirtbags their ninth and final run.

The Gauchos made a comeback attempt with four runs in the top of the eighth, but it was not enough as the Dirtbags held on to win 9-6.

Saturday, March 29, UCSB 9 – LBSU 0

Gauchos sophomore starting pitcher Calvin Proskey’s gem on the mound was the night’s story: throwing seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight Dirtbag batters while throwing 117 pitches.

The Dirtbag offense only mustered three hits the entire game, while the hot Gaucho bats got to work in the third inning when they plated four to jump out to an early lead.

Senior right fielder Reiss Calvin padded the advantage with a solo home run in the sixth and the Dirtbags were not able to respond.

Friday and Saturday’s games were a tale of two completely different outcomes.

Saturday’s game saw the Dirtbags result back to their old ways in terms of struggling to bring runners home, giving Dirtbag fans flashbacks to earlier in the season.

Sunday, March 30, LBSU 5 – UC Santa Barbara 4

Building off a great outing last Sunday, sophomore Dirtbag pitcher Owen Geiss delivered once again with seven strong innings, allowing only one run.

The Dirtbags’ offense woke up from their Saturday slumber and jumped out to a 3-0 lead courtesy of some small ball, scoring their first three runs via: an RBI groundout, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Junior shortstop Armando Briseno aided the lead with a towering solo homer into left field to make it 4-0.

The Gauchos responded with four unanswered runs and nearly mounted a comeback after being down 5-0.

However, senior pitcher Albert Roblez struck out the final batter with the tying run on third to secure the series victory and record the save.

The Dirtbags head to Manoa, Hawai’i to take on the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in a three-game weekend series starting on Friday, April 4.