University warns students, faculty to travel with caution for spring break

Green and visa card holders are urged to avoid unnecessary international travel during spring break. Graphic by El Nicklin.

Long Beach State administration warned students and faculty of traveling outside of the United States with the arrival of spring break.

In an email sent by CSULB Communications, recent news reports highlight how individuals with green cards or visas are facing increased scrutiny and challenges when re-entering the U.S. Administration urges students to avoid unnecessary traveling.

“We are monitoring several situations in which international students and faculty are being barred from returning to the U.S. after international travel,” President Jane Close Conoley said in an email. “A variety of reasons have been given for this, mainly if these people are seen as pro-Hamas.”

Conoley said the changing level of scrutiny is concerning. People who are seen as sympathetic to certain political groups may face examination beyond standard levels.

The email serves as a warning to legal, permanent residents and those residing in the U.S. on a visa. It points out the uncertainty surrounding the scrutiny and restrictions that may be applied upon re-entry into the country.

“It’s good that they said something because not many people know about politics and the changes that are happening in the administration,” Havni Rami, a fourth-year criminal justice major, said.

“We thought we should let people know that there’s a new level of scrutiny that defies our usual freedom of expression expectations,” Conoley said.

As this situation continues to develop, students and faculty are strongly advised to consult with legal advisors before deciding to travel internationally.