Professor Kathryn J. Perkins previews event on gender identity politics

Associate professor and Political Science Department Chair Kathryn J. Perkins' gender identity discussion is one of many hosted by Long Beach State's University Library. On March 19. Photo Credit: KC Lampa

The Long Beach State Library Faculty Research Series will host an event to discuss constitutional policies on transgender rights and gender identity.

The event, featuring Professor Kathryn J. Perkins, will occur in University Library room 501 from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 24.

“I want to elevate and support the issue of trans legal rights in a political era in which they are constantly under attack,” Elizabeth Dill, dean of the University Library,

Due to the room’s occupancy being capped at 40 people, Dill recommends anyone interested in attending arrive early. Registration on the event website is also required so the organizers may provide adequate refreshments.

While the event targets teachers and faculty, students are welcome to attend.

Perkins, an associate professor and Chair of Political Science, aims to help people better understand the U.S. Constitution and whether trans rights are being treated fairly.

She also plans to share her research on LGBTQIA+ politics to examine the debate on LGBTQIA+ people’s civil rights and protections.

“Transgender people have been caught up in a culture war the last five to seven years, and that isn’t something trans people chose,” Perkins said.

She wants people to understand that LGBTQIA+ people have struggled for civil rights and view the issue from a perspective of justice and respect instead of one of prejudice.

Perkins will address the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision on United States v. Skrmetti, which debates if bans on gender-affirming care for minors are constitutional and what that decision could mean for the future of trans and other LGBTQIA+ politics.

“I think the challenge with trans rights is that many people are still unfamiliar with the idea of gender identity, and many people don’t know a trans person, so there’s a sense of discomfort that causes people to feel a little more okay with holding some amount of prejudice,” Perkins said.

She hopes to lessen the lack of knowledge concerning trans people and gender identity by educating others through her research and the event.

Through this event, Perkins intends to educate those unaware of the depth of the discussion on trans rights.

She seeks to encourage people to look at these discussions with positivity and respect for others and to decrease the fear trans people are feeling.

“Even if there is a negative Supreme Court precedent, that’s not the end of the conversation,” Perkins said.