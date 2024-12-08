ASI raises concerns for food accessibility with closure of University Student Union

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley joins the Academic Senate meeting to discuss the future movement of staff following the USU renovation plan. Photo credit: Andrew Amaya

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley joins the Academic Senate meeting to discuss the future movement of staff following the USU renovation plan. Photo credit: Andrew Amaya

The Long Beach State Academic Senate committee introduced a new task force and raised concerns over future food options for students as the University Student Union undergoes renovations.

With winter break approaching, the committee discussed the possibility of undocumented students traveling outside of the country for the holidays and facing problems when trying to return.

According to California Faculty Association Faculty Rights Chair Kelly Janousek, students who are going away for the holidays and have a visa or green card must return to the country by Jan. 20.

The CFA immigration task force was formed to be a resource for faculty if a student encounters issues coming back into the country.

“The union is worried what this will mean under the new administration, so the immigration task force will offer training for faculty,” Janousek said.

Janousek said that the immigration task force will be looking at undocumented students applying for FAFSA.

ASI also discussed the upcoming USU renovations and were presented with the relocation plan. President Jane Close Conoley briefly joined the meeting via Zoom to address the reconstruction.



She urged staff to watch the presentations on the upcoming renovations as it will be a two year process of moving people around.

“It will be quite disruptive for two years, but it’s a great investment in the campus and it is funded by the students,” Conoley said.

The committee voiced a number of their concerns regarding the food options shown in the USU relocation plan that will be available to students.

Interim Dean of Graduate Studies Dina Perrone noted the time availability of the proposed food trucks on campus for graduate students as they typically come to campus later in the day and can have classes on the weekend.

“I know that you can’t have food options 24/7, but if you can remember those access times on our campus because those are on campus students, just keep them in mind,” Perrone said.

Professor of Art Education Laurie Gatlin raised the concern of affordability among students with proposed food trucks.

“We have dealt with the food trucks which are completely out of range for our students,” Gatlin said. “I’m not asking for anything except for compassion about our students and their budgets.”

CSULB’s Manager of Design Services Stephanie Gutierrez presented attendees with the USU relocation plan.

Gutierrez said that food kitchen trailers, a permanent coffee container box in front of WallstrEAT Cafe and vending machines that will offer both hot and fresh food while the USU is being worked on.



The new food options will be available to students in Fall 2025.

“We are finding a location to utilize as a delivery if people want to order food and have it dropped off to campus,” Gutierrez said.

Additionally, Gutierrez said that the ASI Beach Pantry will be relocated to the Student Health Services building.