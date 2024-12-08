Port of Long Beach market encourages community to shop local

Small business owners Bob (left) and Edith Rosenfield show off several of their handcrafted wood sculptures at the Compound Community Market on Dec. 7. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

Stepping into Compound’s Community Market, visitors were greeted by small business owners showcasing their handcrafted goods and one-of-a-kind creations during its holiday event on Dec. 7.

In sponsorship with the Port of Long Beach, the monthly market offers local vendors and business owners a platform to sell to Long Beach’s community.

According to a press release from Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bowie Lowenthal, the port aims to showcase smaller companies to benefit from economic opportunities.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s really important, and I think the port of Long Beach and the city of Long Beach and the Long Beach Art Council, they all get behind these kind of events, and I think it’s it’s a great thing,” local wood sculptor Bob Rosenfield said.

According to Retail and Program Consult for the Compound, Maggie Stoll, these events are essential for the Long Beach community.

In addition to her role at Compound, Stoll is also a small business owner. Her brand, Burke Mercantile, sells clothing, jewelry and fragrances at their local storefront and online shop.

“It’s been an ongoing challenge for those small businesses to survive with inflation and post-pandemic economy,” Stoll said. “I think the more support and spotlight we can get from the city, the more likely we are to like to help our community survive and thrive.”

Long Beach resident Hall Roosevelt was shopping for the holidays during the event to support friends and family selling their products.

Beyond signifying support, Roosevelt said he chose to shop from local vendors because they provide the desired quality he believes is lacking in corporate businesses.

“I think [for] one, it’s part of the community and the people, but two, it’s the quality of the goods. They’re usually handmade, or made with care, or found with care and brought back to life,” Roosevelt said.

Though Roosevelt said he understands how the price might be a reason why people are discouraged to purchase goods from small businesses, he stressed that the time, care and craft vendors take with their products is worth the investment.

Another shopper at the market was a first-time visitor to Long Beach, Ben Kassoy, whose admiration for community markets made him want to check the event out for himself.

Kassoy said he believes that people in the community need to be more responsible when deciding where they spend their money.

“It doesn’t feel, you know, capital ‘P’ political, but isn’t there something inherently political about being intentional about where you’re gonna spend your dollar and what kind of businesses you’re gonna support?” Kassoy said. “I think it’s our responsibility to support folks nearby doing good stuff, whether it’s food, our clothes, like whatever it is.”

Future events at Compound Long Beach will be announced on its website and Instagram.