Students rally for climate action on Earth Day

Protestors marched in opposition to President Donald Trump's administration's cuts to education and environmental programs that are used to curtail climate change. Photo credit: Justin Enriquez

Frustrated chants rang out across campus on April 22 as the Fight for Science Coalition led a rally focused on state budget cuts, President Donald Trump’s administration’s funding slashes and climate change.

On Earth Day, the rally reminded students of the need to fund research and keep environment-friendly initiatives that fight against climate change.

At the center of the rally stood Vincent Ruiz, a geology graduate at Long Beach State, who is fighting to keep science from being cut at the university.

“The Coalition is fighting for funding research in both the physical sciences and the health sciences. These include geology, chemistry, physics, cancer research…,” Ruiz said.

With recent budget cuts of $375 million proposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and clashes between universities like Harvard, the Trump administration have escalated with the federal government threatening to withhold funding for research.

“This coalition, we’re bringing the addresses to people, we’re bringing info to the people that were here today to show and we’re actually providing the information for their politicians in these districts,” Ruiz said.

The group began next to the E8 parking lot, but made a detour due to the Friendship Walk closure and marched toward Brotman Hall.

They circled the building and continued on to the grassy field outside the Outpost.

Biological Sciences Professor and Lead of the Brusslan Lab, Judy Brusslan, discussed the significance of research funding and criticized the Trump administration for cutting education budgets.

“We need to do research. We just want you to know that this stupid administration that says ‘you’re not welcome, you’re not worthy,’ they’re wrong, you are,” Brusslan said.

​Tents were set up offering refreshments and information, encouraging students to identify their district representatives and write them letters. The focus was to direct communication between students and their elected officials.

The organizers passed around a paper to students that highlighted the Trump administration’s budget cuts in education and the environment.

“They represent real people and places hurt. Classrooms would lose teachers and after school programs, and communities could see dirtier air and water,” the paper read.

During the event, a guest speaker emphasized this issue transcends politics, saying, “This isn’t about politics, it’s about protecting the foundation of all lives.”

Elyssa Baker, an environmental science and policy major, expressed concern for her future and that of her peers.

“It really is discouraging and pretty devastating to see these budget cuts,” she said.