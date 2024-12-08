Parade lights up Belmont Shore with festive spirit and cheer

Many of the marchers wore Santa hats for the holiday parade on Belmont Shore. Photo credit: Mark Siquig.

The Belmont Shore Christmas parade recorded its 40th lap on the famous 2nd Street of Long Beach on Dec. 7, delighting residents with live music, dance performances and entertainment ahead of the holiday season.

The parade began on Livingston Avenue and headed down to Bayshore Avenue using 2nd Street as the main section of the march. The parade floats consisted of company floats of notable Long Beach entities, vintage super cars and personalities like Santa.

Marching bands and cheerleaders from the Long Beach Unified School District made an appearance, entertaining the crowd. The event also featured the groups Long Beach Corgi Nation, Shoreline Yacht Club and the newly established Long Beach Walking Club.

“My favorite moments of the parade is seeing all the high schools and everyone playing in their marching bands,” CSULB alumni Jade McClinton said. “All the performances and teens dancing have been really pretty.”

Notable Long Beach government officials were also present, including Mayor Rex Richardson.

“[The parade is an] opportunity to come out and celebrate all the different individuals and things that people are into, and kind of celebrate Long Beach and everything involved in this awesome town,” Long Beach State assistant director of Academic Support for Student Athletes, Loren Edwards, said.

The parade heavily featured dogs, a big hit with the crowd as they accepted pets and kisses from the audience.

The streets were filled with spectators scattered along 2nd Street. Businesses were still in operation and many of their customers had a nice view of the parade.

The parade lasted about three hours and one of the last floats included Santa Claus on his sleigh on top of a Long Beach Fire Department Firetruck.

“I’m a Long Beach State alumni and I’ve done the parade before, I was in the parade for ASI,” CSULB alumni Sheena Centeno said. “I just love that it brings the whole community together.”