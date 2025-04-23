Meet ASI’s future president

ASI President-elect Sonny Ciampa stands in front of the University Student Union stairs. Ciampa said he is exicited and ready to go for the presidency. Photo Credit: Nasai Rivas.

Sonny Ciampa was once a member of Long Beach State’s Camp Nugget program. Now, the political science and economics major is going to be the future Associated Students Inc. president.

Ciampa was born and raised in Long Beach and always wanted to go to CSULB since he was a 7-year-old at Camp Nugget.

Once on campus, Ciampa joined ASI and became a Senator-At-Large in the ASI Senate. Ciampa said his passion for change and working with others was one of the reasons he decided to run for president in the ASI elections in March.

“I see these students facing so many issues and stuff, I just really want to help them,” Ciampa said. “I honestly hate seeing people suffering and seeing them upset, I knew that I needed to fight and that’s why I decided to run.”

Ciampa will be ASI President for the 2025-2026 school year, entering the office on June 1. He and his executive cabinet will face major issues on campus during his term.

“He is stepping in with a new university president. He is stepping in with no [University Student Union]. He is stepping in when we are facing federal grant cuts and also an 8% budget cut. He is stepping in to a time when it is crucial to be listening to students,” current ASI President Nikki Majidi said.

Ciampa said his first day in office will be focused on letting students know where food and resources in the USU will be relocated due to the Future U project.

“I want to ensure that when that building is actually gone, which will be in two months, students will have a place to go,” Ciampa said.

He said he will inform students about the relocation of resources and where their new locations are by using social media.

Another issue Ciampa will face during his term is the safety of undocumented and international students on campus. Recently, six international students at CSULB had their visas revoked.

Ciampa said educating students through red cards, tabling and social media will help inform them of the Dream Success Center’s resources and about their constitutional rights.

Ciampa said resources like the DSC will help protect students.

“[ASI] are there for students, no matter what,” Ciampa said.

Ciampa stated there should be more focus on deterring ICE on campus by training University Police to deal with agents.

“They should not be deporting these students that are just trying to earn an education in the first place,” Ciampa said. “They are not criminals, they are students.”

On budget cuts, Ciampa said he will use ASI’s Lobby Corp to put pressure on politicians to get rid of the cuts on education. He said an alternative place to cut for the budget could be focused on prisons rather than on the CSU.

Ciampa will not be working alone. ASI Executive Vice President-elect Shelton King Jr. and Vice President of Finance-elect Kim Nguyen will fill out the executive branch of ASI.

“It really is a friendship rather than a partnership,” King Jr. said.

Beyond CSULB and ASI, Ciampa said he wants to get into politics.

“I’ve seen people think that our world is doomed and we’re done. I really want to change that narrative,” Ciampa said.