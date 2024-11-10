No rent control or increased minimum wage to come to California

California voters decide on 10 propositions on the 2024 ballot, including on rent control, minimum wage and same-sex marriage. Graphic by Linsey Towles.

While Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election dominates election coverage, California voters have decided on a handful of propositions on the 2024 ballot.

Five of the 10 propositions on the ballot have passed while two have been rejected. Three propositions remain up in the air as ballots are counted. Measures are propositions specific to Los Angeles County, appearing only on L.A. County registered voter ballots.

The results are according to The Associated Press.

Yes

Measure 2 Results: 56% Yes, 43% No

Measure 2 only appeared on ballots for voters registered in L.A. County and will only affect the county. As a result, $10 billion of bonds have been authorized to build and repair facilities at K-12 public schools and community colleges in L.A. County.

Prop 3 Results: 61% Yes, 39% No

Voters have said yes to California Proposition 3, which amends the wording of the California constitution to declare marriage a fundamental right.

The state constitution declares that “only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” The proposition will amend the state constitution to match the U.S. Constitution, which recognizes the right to same-sex marriage.

Prop 4 Results: 57% Yes, 42% No

California Proposition 4 authorizes $10 billion worth of bonds to fund efforts to protect wildlife, prevent wildfires and conserve water. The proposition allows the state to borrow money from investors to fund climate-based projects.

Prop 35 Results: 66% Yes, 33% No

An existing tax known as the Management Care Organization Provider Tax has been made permanent beginning 2027.

The tax, implemented in 2007 and set to expire in 2025, takes money from managed healthcare insurance plans to fund the state’s Medi-Cal health program.

Prop 36 Results: 70% Yes, 30% No

Theft crimes of $950 or more will now be categorized as felonies if the offender has two or more prior convictions.

For drug-related crimes, a new classification has been created known as a “treatment-mandated felony,” where the offender can be sentenced to mental health or drug rehabilitation treatment.

No

Prop 5 Results: 56% No, 43% Yes

This proposition would have amended the state constitution to lower the vote needed to approve bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure projects from a two-thirds majority to 55%.

Prop 33 Results: 61% No, 38% Yes

The Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which banned rent control, still stands. It allows landlords full control over rent prices and increases on single-family homes or any housing development built after Feb. 1, 1995.

Prop 33 would have allowed local governments to interfere and expand limits on rental rates.

Still being counted

Prop 6 Results: 54% No, 45% Yes

Voters are leaning towards no on a proposition that would ban involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime. Currently incarcerated people are allowed to be forced to work or face punishment for refusing to work while in prison under the state constitution.

Prop 32 Results: 52% No, 48% Yes

No changes to minimum wage are expected to occur as Prop 32 would raise the state’s minimum wage to $18 an hour. This would have been in effect in 2025 for employers of more than 25 people and in 2026 for others.

Prop 34 Results: 51% Yes, 48% No

Polls indicate voters have said no to limiting how certain healthcare entities can spend money earned from a federal discount drug program in L.A. County.