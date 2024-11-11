CSULB Interfaith Center’s inclusivity called into question

Cooperative Protestant Campus Ministry and Beach Hillel both have desks inside the Interfaith Center. They are the only two organizations that occupy the center. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Cooperative Protestant Campus Ministry and Beach Hillel both have desks inside the Interfaith Center. They are the only two organizations that occupy the center. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

The Interfaith Center at Long Beach State is advertised as an open resource for students of all religious denominations, however, based on reporting from the Long Beach Current, that is not the case.

According to CSULB’s website, “[the] Interfaith Center members work cooperatively, respecting the integrity of all traditions.”

Despite being advertised as a center for students of all faiths, the space remains predominantly Protestant and Jewish due to the two current religious organizations occupying the space, the Cooperative Protestant Campus Ministry (CPCM) and Beach Hillel, a Jewish student campus organization.

When entering the center which is located in the fifth floor of the University Library, the dominant presence is Beach Hillel. Multiple Israeli flags adorn the center, symbolizing traditional Judaica, among other Christian symbolism. The two desks in the office are for Beach Hillel’s Executive Director ChayaLeah Sufrin, and CPCM’s Executive Director Adele Langworthy. Both directors are not employed by the university, but through their respective organizations.

The Interfaith Center has always had a lock on the door, according to Sufrin. Due to complications with students trying to access the center, Sufrin requested a keypad instead.

While the space is open to the general student body, only those who frequently use the space or are a part of either organization have access to the code.

Sufrin said CSULB’s Interfaith Center isn’t an Interfaith Center in the traditional sense. Instead, “It’s really a space for different religious clubs to use. That’s how it’s always been,” Sufrin said. “We’re a public university so I don’t think the school ever meant to create an interfaith space. They weren’t going to pay a staff member to run the space until this year.”

Sufrin said, “They should probably not call it the Interfaith Center. They should probably call it, faith room.”

There is no current director of the Interfaith Center publicly listed on the university website, only the two aforementioned director’s of their respective programs.

Jeffery Klaus, the associate vice president of student affairs, noted the center used to house other religious groups such as Catholic and Muslim organizations, but the groups have since chosen to leave the space.

Klaus said that when the facility is open, “a student can absolutely go in there.” “Their staff [CPCM and Beach Hillel] receive the codes, and I’m not sure if they provide those codes to students or not,” he said.

Due to the access codes not being publicly listed, in order for students to enter the space, they must be allowed inside by those already inside, or receive the code from Sufrin, Langworthy or a student who already has access.

According to Klaus, issues could potentially arise from this arrangement.

“At this point those two groups are the primary users. As we develop the future of the Interfaith Center, that’s why we would want to make sure it’s a nondenominational space,” Klaus said. “I hope that people would feel welcome at our current Interfaith Center … but I’d have to look at that in terms of access.”

While the lock on the door, and lack of other religious representation, lends to the perception that the Center is not a genuine interfaith space, Sufrin had made it clear that any student is welcome in the space, and accessing the code would not be a difficult process.

Sufrin said if a religious organization wanted to occupy the center, they could contact Langsworth, Klaus or herself for accommodations. Klaus explained he would “connect the dots” if asked for space in the center. No other clear procedures or steps are given for outside groups to seek space in the space in the center.

In describing the Center and possible upcoming expansion, Sufrin spoke of Jessica Spence-Moss, the assistant director of the similarly-named student resource, Interfaith Programs. While both resources offer religious-based services, they are under different jurisdictions.

“Jessica’s [Spence-Moss] job I don’t think is connected to this room. So when they say they are expanding the Interfaith Center I don’t know what that means. … There are two separate things going on but they are not really connected,” Sufrin said.

“The direction in the future will be the Interfaith Center in a more traditional sense. We won’t necessarily have specific religious groups in there,” Klaus said. “Moving into the future, there will be a space that is non-denominational and has the staffing like Jessica [Spence-Moss] to help support students.”

Spence-Moss noted the center is supposed to offer the space to any student of any religion, but said that it is “physically inaccessible” due to the lock on the center’s door.

The Current approached Vice President of Student Affairs, Beth Lesen, for information on whether or not Spence-Moss is able provide further insight on the Interfaith Center, or if someone else could comment on the record.

The Current then received an email from Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, Daria-Yvonne Jackson Graham, stating, “Our stand response is to request to receive your questions via email ahead of time. Being new to her role, Dr. Moss may not have been aware.”

“This allows us to ensure any information provided is as thorough and accurate as possible. We’re committed to being responsive, and this approach will allow us to address your questions directly,” the email reads.

The brief interview with Spence-Moss was prior to this information being known.

According to Klaus, Spence-Moss was hired to assist in the transition of the center, but there was no clear clarification on what transition exactly would be taking place.

Klaus said there is no current timeline for when the center will be converted to a non-denominational space. The transition plans intend to give respect to the organizations that already occupy the center, but there is no information on how this will be enacted.