Individual dies by suicide in McIntosh Building

A suicide by hanging in the McIntosh Humanities Building at Long Beach State has been reported by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The male is reported to have hung himself in the stairwell of the building, according to the coroner’s office.

“I can confirm the Department of Medical Examiner responded to a death at the 1200 block of North Bellflower Blvd. in Long Beach on May 15,” said Medical Examiner PIO Kelly Vail.

According to UPD Chief John Brockie, the UPD received a report of a “suspicious circumstance” in the building.

“CSULB officers found an unresponsive male in the 8th floor stairwell,” said Brockie.

Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the man had died, according to Brockie.

The person was pronounced dead at 10:49 p.m Wednesday and was a resident of Winnetka, Los Angeles, according to Vail.

“Out of respect for the family, CSULB will not release the name of the deceased,” said Brockie.

According to Vail the case remains open and a full report will not be available until after the case closes.

Brockie also said the mental health of the CSULB campus community is a priority and encouraged students to access mental health resources.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it is available.

Mental Health Resources

In the event of an emergency, 911 should always be the first call. Those looking to speak with someone can call:

This article was edited on May 16, 2024 to include quotes from UPD Chief John Brockie.