Long Beach State holds off UC Irvine to win 3-1 on the road

Senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn had 19 kills and a career-high of six blocks against UCI on Nov. 9. Photo Credit: LBSU Athletics

Senior outside hitter Natalie Glenn had 19 kills and a career-high of six blocks against UCI on Nov. 9. Photo Credit: LBSU Athletics

IRVINE, CA – Both teams entered Saturday night’s match with identical conference records (8-5) and are currently holding the final two spots in the Big West Tournament as the season nears its conclusion.

The Beach dropped a heartbreaking five-set match to the Anteaters in their prior matchup at the Walter Pyramid on Oct 18.

Long Beach State returned the favor going into a rowdy and vibrant Bren Events Center to steal a 3-1 victory on their rival’s home court to split the season series, in a match with major playoff implications.

The teams exchanged points early as part of an opening set that featured 15 ties and nine lead changes. After UCI opened their largest lead of the set, 21-19, interim head coach Natalie Reagan called timeout.

Out of the timeout, The Beach closed the set on a 6-1 run powered by freshmen setter and opposite hitter Madi Maxwell. Her four kills during the deciding run were a team-high and she capped off the set with her one service ace of the night, giving LBSU a 25-22 victory.

“Maxwell had a great game, she’s been gritty and resilient the whole time,” Reagan said. “To watch her stay in there and pass the ball was impressive.”

The second set was even tighter, with 21 ties and nine lead changes. No team was able to gain any edge or create momentum with the back-and-forth style.

“We talk a lot about training ugly and for me, tonight felt a lot like that. It’s not going to look perfect but you got to stay in it for your team,” Maxwell said.

The late-set execution of The Beach once again prevailed and proved to be the difference maker. With the set tied 24-24, senior middle blocker Kameron Bacon came up clutch with back-to-back blocks to seal the win, taking the set 26-24.

After dropping the first two sets, the Anteaters responded with their best showing of the night, starting the third set 5-1. UCI’s lead quickly grew, leading by as much as nine, with a 20-11 advantage.

LBSU reinserted themselves back into the set by going on an 11-4 run, fueled by redshirt senior opposite hitter Abby Karich, who added five of her game-high 18 kills.

UCI ultimately closed the set winning by a score of 25-22, to get themselves on the board, trailing 2-1.

The Beach began the fourth set by going up 9-3, with an evident sense of desperation to close things out in four sets given their fifth-set struggles this year.

The Beach won that match with a 25-21 fourth set victory to the delight of the LBSU bench who brought a much-needed spark throughout the night.

The short-handed LBSU team got things done without the reigning Big West setter of the year, the anchor of The Beach offense, senior setter Zayna Meyer who sustained an injury during Friday’s match and is day-to-day.

In replace of Meyer, senior opposite hitter/setter Maura Hayes recorded a team-high 27 assists.

“We talk a lot about our depth, and being 24-strong and we’re able to flex that right now,” Reagan said. “It’s really impressive to see these girls come off the bench and be all in and taking big swings.”

With The Beach’s winning streak now up to three, improving them to 9-5 in the Big West and 15-9 overall. LBSU looks to ride this momentum into their next match slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid against UC San Diego.