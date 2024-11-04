District 4 race highlights importance of voting local

Long Beach voters prepare for the 2024 presidential election and consider the importance of voting in the local city election. Graphic credit: Dante Estrada

As the 2024 election draws close, the trend of not voting in local elections has remained unchanged. While choosing the next president might be what’s forefront on voter’s minds, local elections are also on the ballot.

This Tuesday, the district representatives for Long Beach will be up for election. District 4, which encompasses Long Beach State, is currently represented by Daryl Supernaw. Voters have the option to choose between Supernaw or his opponent, Herlinda Chico.

Supernaw has held his position since 2015 and has remained a nonpartisan candidate.

His campaign website states that he intends to restore Fire Engine 17, restrict street racing takeovers, continue supporting businesses in the Traffic Circle area and address homelessness.

In an interview with the Long Beach Post, Supernaw said one of his other policies is supporting the hiring of more police officers. He has also voted in favor of an $85,000 bonus for incoming hires.

Herlinda Chico currently serves on the Long Beach City College Board of Trustees, representing Area 4, which covers East Long Beach and Catalina Island.

Chico states on her campaign website that she plans to reduce crime, monitor short-term rentals, protect the environment, fix broken infrastructure and address homelessness – similar to Supernaw.

One of Chico’s other policies is to rehire city park rangers, which Supernaw opposed after stating that park rangers became a liability.

With incumbent Supernaw leading the majority votes against Chico, CSULB students and faculty touch upon the policies mentioned that have the potential to affect them.

Fourth-year international studies major Ava Johnson said she felt knowledgeable about general U.S. politics but had to dig deeper to find California-specific information.

“Local elections have direct, immediate effects on our city. As Long Beach residents, this is our way to have a say in who runs our city, as well as how it runs, ” Johnson said. “Though our vote in the presidential election is one in several million, in the local election [it’s] one in several hundred thousand. It carries much more weight.”

Matt Lesenyie, an assistant professor in the political science department, shared his knowledge and experience regarding preparing for Election Day on Nov. 5.

Lesenyie encourages members from CSULB who have not yet voted not to wait any longer to cast their vote.

“My main advice is [to] make a plan so that you don’t have to try to solve this at dinner time on Tuesday,” Lesenyie said.

Lesenyie said first-time voters can find information regarding the local election through the ballot measures in the Long Beach area.

“Having taught [political science] for 10 years now, I have a lot of first-time students in my classes, and they routinely, year after year, say, ‘I don’t feel like I know enough to make a good decision.’ And I’m telling them, ‘you’re in a room right now with a doctor of politics,’” Lesenyie said.

Fourth-year political science and international studies major Aivy To said she has voted in local elections before, but this year marks her first time voting in the presidential elections.

“I would advise people to familiarize themselves with local elections as those play important roles too. Elections and voting shouldn’t just be solely based around the primaries but on every level. Propositions and local legislation affect people,” To said.

Although To isn’t originally from Long Beach, as a resident for the past four years, she said, “local elections are crucial as it shapes [the] community.”

Lilie McCarty, a fourth-year political science major and Long Beach resident, said that many issues concerning the local election directly affect her.

“It’s important that effective representatives are elected so daily conveniences like smooth roads and clean parks are maintained, and even larger issues, including crime and housing costs, are being managed,” McCarty said.

McCarty became first interested in politics in 2016, after seeing Hillary Clinton run for president as a woman.

McCarty said she understands that first-time voters only sometimes recognize the significance of voting. However, she emphasized that other people around the globe do not share the same privilege of having the right to vote.

“As a woman, I think of other women around the world who’s fate often lies outside their control. Now is a crucial time to safeguard our rights, not only as women but as American voters,” McCarty said.