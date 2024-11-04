First-time voter experiences in a pivotal election

First time voters should understand the impact they have and the importance of their vote in this election. Graphic credit: Romi Mathews

As the 2024 election draws near, it symbolizes a new chapter in the 248-year history of the United States of America.

It represents a time when Americans, despite their many differences, unite to make decisions that will impact themselves and future generations. This election cycle stands as the most important in American history, emphasizing that power truly lies with the people.

At this pivotal moment, first-time voters are crucial participants in the election cycle. Their ability to shift political dynamics, bring new priorities to the forefront and add to the collective embodies fresh potential and influence.

As with any new experience, voting can come with nerves, a range of emotions and sometimes a feeling of being unprepared.

The propositions presented on the 2024 general election cycle ballot required a bit of research to grasp the full impact and potential of each measure.

This need for understanding serves as a reminder, just as generations before us have done, to do our due diligence in knowing what we are voting on.

“I felt nervous, honestly, as this was my first major election I was voting in. The reason I feel like this was the case is because in my eyes, there’s a lot riding on this election for the country as a whole,” Elijah Dixon, a third-year student at Long Beach State, said. “I think I was very unprepared when I saw the propositions; once I saw them I went out of my way to look up what each one meant so I could make the best and most informed decision.”

While the weight of this moment is tangible, it is the first-time voters who carry a unique sense of responsibility and capability.

Many approach the voting process with a mix of excitement and anxiety, eager to make their voices heard yet apprehensive about the unfamiliar territory ahead.

When asked about their experiences as first-time voters, a common sentiment expressed by CSULB students is the feeling of empowerment, intertwined with the fear of the unknown.

Chloe Mattingly, a third-year student at CSULB, shared similar sentiments.

“I felt excited knowing that I am now able to have a say, and being part of the voting process feels awesome. I was absolutely not ready by the time I saw my ballot. I looked at all the options and realized I hadn’t seen any campaigns or any other news about who I was voting for, other than the president,” Mattingly said.

Chloe said that the candidates on the ballot varied in their political experience; some were seasoned, while others seemed relatively new. However, introducing new perspectives in government is always beneficial.

As first-time voters continue to engage in elections, several common challenges remain.

One major issue is the lack of information regarding polling centers and proper ballot drop-off procedures.

A crucial piece of information to note is that mail-in voters must understand they can only drop their ballots in the drop boxes of the county where they are registered to vote, which is determined by their residential address.

They can also mail their ballots via the U.S. Postal Service, which will send them to the county registrar’s office on file for their residence.

Additionally, voters have the option to vote in person at the polls, the last day being this Tuesday on Nov. 5. These details are essential to ensure that every vote counts and is properly submitted.

As we navigate this election cycle, it is essential for all citizens, whether seasoned voters or those who have just cast their first ballot, to reflect on the importance of voting participation.

Understanding the voting process and actively supporting new voters should be our collective responsibility as a society.

Encouraging conversations about the significance of each vote can lead to a more informed electorate.

According to data tables provided by the 2020 U.S. census, the 2020 election saw the highest voter turnout of the 21st century, with 66% of those voters being within the ages 18 and older. This statistic highlights the importance of political education and the impact of voting.

The participation of first-time voters signals a representative democracy. Their engagement not only brings a shift to the political arena but also reinforces a shared sense of responsibility.

By empowering young voices, we can pave the way for a future where diverse opinions shape our policies and leadership, ensuring that our democracy truly reflects the will of the people. This is the true power of the people– our voice.