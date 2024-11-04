Sign of the times, who do Long Beach residents support for president?

Neighbors supporting both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump display their flags of their political canidate of choice. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

For the last couple of months, the streets of California cities, like Long Beach, have been filled with signs endorsing candidates for both local and presidential offices.

In the neighborhood of Naples, a community two miles from Long Beach State, residents have not shied away from decorating their front yards for this election season.

The Long Beach Current went to Naples to ask residents why they have chosen to display their political candidate of choice.

There were no visible political signs endorsing presidential candidate Donald Trump in the search area. However, there were 10 homes with signs endorsing presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris. Overall, compared to other neighborhoods across Long Beach, there was a lack of signage endorsing presidential candidates.

Chris Lizza is a new resident of Naples. In front of his home, he displays a sign endorsing Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

“I think it’s important to balance out the neighborhood; I think it is fairly right, if you will, and I wanted to demonstrate that it’s not– we’re all not on that same vote,” Lizza said. “I am surprised I have not seen any other signs.”

Lizza mentioned there have been boats in the neighborhood decorated with Trump memorabilia, but the Current could not verify this claim.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named out of respect for her business, said that neighbors mentioned seeing more Trump signs in 2020.

She shared the same sentiment as Lizza in regards to why she has put out a sign endorsing her political candidate of choice, Kamala Harris.

“I’m just trying to do anything I can that might help. I know that both political parties have been saying this, but on November the 6th, I want to look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Did I do my bit?’,” the unnamed resident said.

However, some residents like Donna Bennett, who lives in Belmont Park, said people have been scared to put up signs endorsing Trump.

“A lot of people want to display the Trump [signs] but they are afraid. I had them downstairs and they were stolen. A lot of people are afraid because when you put up a Trump sign, some are just so angry and hateful,” Bennett said. “I was afraid to put a sign up too… We should be able to display what our political beliefs are.”

In the state of California, it is illegal to steal signs off of private property. Despite there not being as many political signs in Naples, the Current counted five signs endorsing Trump, and 15 endorsing Harris.

Unlike other neighborhoods, the Naples Improvement Association is a volunteer association of homeowners on the island. Since it is not an official homeowners association, political signage is not regulated.

“The Naples Improvement Association is just a community organization that is completely voluntary to join, so we’re not exactly an HOA and don’t have any authority to make rules for the island,” Jake Bergkvist, a volunteer of the association, said in an email to the Current. “So as for political signage, it is totally fine for any islander to display any sign that they want!”

Matt Lesenyie, an assistant political science professor at Long Beach State who specializes in California politics, noted there are two reasons for the newer generation of Naples residents endorsing Democrat politicians.

Lesenyie said that people under 45 tend to be more accepting of policies affecting immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals and non-white people.

“People post signs when they feel comfortable against retribution. Trump supporters are likely going to dial it down in coastal counties. Dial it up in central California counties,” he wrote in an email to the Current.

With Long Beach’s geographical position on the coast, the abundance of Kamala Harris signage follows that pattern.