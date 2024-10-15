Student health fair brings a variety of wellness resources to campus

The city of Long Beach STI/HIV mobile clinic doing a routine STI/HIV test for students at Beach Circle on Wednesday Oct. 9. Multiple other health services were available for students to learn about at the fair. Photo credit: Bryan Chavez

Long Beach State’s Student Health Services hosted a health fair for students, staff and faculty to get connected with different health and wellness resources. From breast cancer awareness to financial literacy, the health fair covered various different wellness topics.

CSULB Wellness & Health Coordinator Heidi Girling said the health fair aimed to target every angle in regards to health.

“We have a lot of different ways to engage with these topics about wellness, and remembering that there are many things that make up our wellness,” Girling said.

With flu season upon us, the health fair offered free flu shots for students, staff and faculty.

“I think it’s really important for people who have trouble with healthcare availability because it’s not always around, especially for kids (students) that are living on their own right now,”Allyna Alfelor, a sophomore kinesiology major in said.

She took advantage of the free flu shot.

“This is critical, especially right now that we have an epidemic in mental health with higher rates of depression and anxiety,” Anjelika Mendoza, a senior organismal biology major, said.

Mendoza praised the department’s effort in bringing resources directly to the students. She said an event like this is crucial for students to take advantage of.

“All the [staff and faculty] here just want to see [students] succeed, and just want to help you be the best you can,” Mendoza said.

The city of Long Beach STI/HIV mobile clinic was invited to take part in the health fair to offer students free testing. Leo McLaughlin, HIV/STI Program Manager for the city of Long Beach, said he believes in being sex positive, but people should be aware of how to prevent getting a STI.

McLaughlin said good sexual knowledge as well as communication with partners is important for college students.

“When you are in an environment away from home, you have more freedom to be able to explore your sexual identity as far as sex is concerned, so a lot of times, a lot of individuals don’t really know how you catch and prevent STDs so it is important to check these things when you are being sexually active,” McLaughlin said.

For students who are concerned or want to know more about their STI/HIV status, the STI/HIV mobile clinic will return to campus on Oct. 24 and Nov. 13.

Student Health Services also has an on-campus clinic, located in front of the School of Nursing.

Students who paid the $75 student health fee can receive multiple free services. These services include X-rays and lab testing. The clinic has walk-ins and appointments available for students.

“A clinic that you can use. It is convenient, it’s accessible and it’s affordable” Girling said.