An afternoon in the Yucatán Peninsula

The El Castillo temple on Sept. 21 is believed to have been a place of worship for the Mayans. Celebrating the god Kukulcán, Mayans would and still gather every solstice in ceremony. Photo credit: Aiden Redsteer

The Yucatán Peninsula of southeast Mexico is home to the Maya rainforest, white sand beaches of crystal blue waters, a vibrant nightlife in Cancún and a deep culture.

Visitors can find activities across the entire peninsula, with the most famous being Chichén-Itzá.

Chichén-Itzá at 10 a.m.

This ancient city of Mexico was originally founded by the Mayans in 6th century CE. The Mayans were some of the earliest peoples of the Yucatán Peninsula and excelled in architectural design, mathematics and astronomy, illustrated by the stone buildings still standing today.

Upon entrance, a path leads travelers through the jungle and among the ruins to walk along the culture’s footprints in history.

Progressing further into the ancient city, the Mayan’s astronomical knowledge is evidenced with the El Castillo temple, a building that still tracks the exact day of the equinoxes and solstices each year.

During the summer and winter equinoxes, the El Castillo is perfectly cast half in shadow and half in light, representing the equilibrium of both good and bad that the Mayans revered.

The Mayan serpent deity Kukulcán, god of fertility, is carved into the stone. During the equinoxes, the light and shadows work together to illuminate the serpent on the stairs of the temple and show it flowing down the side of the El Castillo and into the earth.

Zazil Tunich Cenote at 12:00 p.m.

Mayans were able to prosper in the region partly due to the abundance of cenotes, underground pools of clean water located in the area.

Located 37 miles from Chichén-Itzá, the interconnected network of about 6,000 cenotes lays beneath the Yucatan peninsula, nourishing the land and settlers.

When walking down the cave path to the waters below, a wave of cool air can be instantly felt, in contrast to the sweltering sun and high humidity.

After a required shower to maintain the purity of the waters, tourists are encouraged to swim in the cenote and fully take in the experience.

Escape the Yucatán heat with exploration and a mid-day swim in the crisp waters of the cenote.

Lunch at the Zazil Tunich Cenote at 1:00 p.m

Following the relaxing swim in the cenote, visitors are invited to have a traditionally crafted Mayan lunch.

Though Mayan cuisine has evolved as other cultures and foods have been introduced to the Yucatán Peninsula, the core methods of cooking have survived.

After an a morning spent traveling through the history of the ancient Mayan ruins and escaping into the cool embrace of the cenote waters, savor the flavors of a Mayan lunch.