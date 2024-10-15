Arts & Life

An afternoon in the Yucatán Peninsula

An ancient world and its lasting culture are only a six hour flight away. In the Yucatán Peninsula, history can not only be seen, but touched and even tasted.
17 views0
The El Castillo temple on Sept. 21 is believed to have been a place of worship for the Mayans. Celebrating the god Kukulcán, Mayans would and still gather every solstice in ceremony. Photo credit: Aiden Redsteer
Aiden RedsteerBy
Share

The Yucatán Peninsula of southeast Mexico is home to the Maya rainforest, white sand beaches of crystal blue waters, a vibrant nightlife in Cancún and a deep culture.

Visitors can find activities across the entire peninsula, with the most famous being Chichén-Itzá.

Chichén-Itzá at 10 a.m.

The architecture of the main part of Chichén-Itzá, pictured on Sept. 21, can be observed to be built on elevated ground, which signifies differences in Mayan social hierarchy. Priests and upper-class citizens lived higher than the rest, the wall denotes where the upper class started and the lower class ended. Photo Credit: Aiden Redsteer

This ancient city of Mexico was originally founded by the Mayans in 6th century CE. The Mayans were some of the earliest peoples of the Yucatán Peninsula and excelled in architectural design, mathematics and astronomy, illustrated by the stone buildings still standing today. 

Upon entrance, a path leads travelers through the jungle and among the ruins to walk along the culture’s footprints in history.

Progressing further into the ancient city, the Mayan’s astronomical knowledge is evidenced with the El Castillo temple, a building that still tracks the exact day of the equinoxes and solstices each year.

During the summer and winter equinoxes, the El Castillo is perfectly cast half in shadow and half in light, representing the equilibrium of both good and bad that the Mayans revered.

Before the construction of El Castillo temple in Chichén-Itzá, an obsidian disk was held up to the sun. A feat of Mayan technology, the disks allow for the sun to be safely calculated and tracked in its path throughout the year. Photo Credit: Aiden Redsteer

The Mayan serpent deity Kukulcán, god of fertility, is carved into the stone. During the equinoxes, the light and shadows work together to illuminate the serpent on the stairs of the temple and show it flowing down the side of the El Castillo and into the earth. 

Zazil Tunich Cenote at 12:00 p.m.

The Zazil Tunich cenote, located in the Maya rainforest on Sept. 21. Modern lights in the cenotes allow for the stalagmites and stalactites to be viewed, while still maintaining the mystic feel of the cave. Photo Credit: Aiden Redsteer

Mayans were able to prosper in the region partly due to the abundance of cenotes, underground pools of clean water located in the area.

Located 37 miles from Chichén-Itzá, the interconnected network of about 6,000 cenotes lays beneath the Yucatan peninsula, nourishing the land and settlers.

When walking down the cave path to the waters below, a wave of cool air can be instantly felt, in contrast to the sweltering sun and high humidity. 

After a required shower to maintain the purity of the waters, tourists are encouraged to swim in the cenote and fully take in the experience. 

Escape the Yucatán heat with exploration and a mid-day swim in the crisp waters of the cenote. 

Lunch at the Zazil Tunich Cenote at 1:00 p.m

A plate of Pollo Pibil from Zazil Tunich, pictured on Sept. 21. The traditional dish features seasoned chicken, wrapped in banana leaves and cooked for three hours in buried ovens of clay, served alongside handmade tortillas, beans and rice on handcrafted clay dishes. Photo Credit: Aiden Redsteer

Following the relaxing swim in the cenote, visitors are invited to have a traditionally crafted Mayan lunch. 

Though Mayan cuisine has evolved as other cultures and foods have been introduced to the Yucatán Peninsula, the core methods of cooking have survived.

After an a morning spent traveling through the history of the ancient Mayan ruins and escaping into the cool embrace of the cenote waters, savor the flavors of a Mayan lunch.

Previous

You may also like

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in:Arts & Life