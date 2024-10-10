Know the services available to pregnant, parenting students

The Women’s and Gender Equity Center handles much of Long Beach State’s Pregnant and Parenting Student Initiative. Inquiries on accommodations and services provided can be made to their office located on the second floor of Brotman Hall in room 207. Photo credit: Mark Siquig

In 2016, Long Beach State launched the Pregnant and Parenting Student Initiative. The initiative aims to support pregnant and parenting students’ in overcoming the barriers they face in their journey to succeed academically.

A large part of the initiative is the campus Women’s and Gender Equity Center and the services it provides. Services include accommodations, nutrition assistance, early registration and on campus childcare.

Accommodations that students may be eligible for include larger desks, frequent trips to the restroom, parking accommodations and additional excused absences. To gain access to these services, students may refer to the Bob Murphy Access Center.

Nutritional assistance is available through the university CalFresh and CalWORKS programs. After initial screening, pregnant and student parents may be eligible for CalFresh.

“This is something that puts money in their pocket,” Taylor Davies, CalWORKS assistant case coordinator said. “They’d have money on a card every month and the money does rollover, so if they don’t use all of it, it would rollover to the next month.”

Early registration is another service provided on students’ path to higher education. To qualify for this benefit, students must self-certify through MyCSULB with a dependent under the age of 18.

For student parents seeking child care, the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center will provide general caregiving as well as learning immersion programs for their children depending on age group. Acceptance into the program is done through an application process and the center is available for a reduced price in comparison to off campus childcare.

The center is currently under renovation but is scheduled to open in 2025. As of right now, off campus resources are also available for students seeking them.

“I know [childcare] is one of the biggest barriers that student parents face,” Daisy Aguirre, WGEC coordinator, said. “We’re always trying to get them connected to the resources that are affordable and of course accessible to them.”

Lactating parents also have access to specific services designed to help them during classes. The CSU system requires universities to provide reasonable accommodations for lactating students. This requirement includes ensuring students are given an appropriate, private space for breastfeeding.

In accordance with this requirement, several lactation spaces can be found and are accessible throughout campus.

CSULB’s lactation accommodations also include notetakers or permission to use Zoom and to record during pumping breaks to assist in ensuring a student does not fall behind during lectures.

Lactating parenting students are also granted overrides which allow for last minute class swaps and are granted time off for any complications that may arise if needed.

“Although they may have other responsibilities, they can still complete their classes,” Brandi Pierre, TRIO academic skills coach, said. “It just may be on a different timeline for them.”