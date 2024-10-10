CSU Time, Place and Manner Policy affects social justice groups

Students at Long Beach State walked out of classes to protest the srael-Palestine conflict on Oct. 25, 2023. Palestine protestors held multiple signs during the protest. One sign read "students over profit." Photo credit: Samuel Chacko.

This year’s Week of Welcome event saw numerous campus organizations gathering to engage with students, however two social justice groups, CSULB’s Divest and Anakbayan, were notably absent.

For the past seven years, CSULB Divest and Anakbayan have participated in Week of Welcome by setting up near Liberal Arts Building 5, assuming the area was considered a “public sidewalk.”

Divest and Anakbayan, both social justice groups, are not officially recognized as campus organizations. As a result, they are unable to participate in the Week of Welcome.

An hour before the first day of Week of Welcome began, a member of Student Life and Development asked Divest and Anakbayan to relocate, informing them that they were no longer permitted to table in what they believed to be a public area.

Divest referenced CSU’s Time, Place and Manner policy, which “seeks to foster healthy discourse and exchange of ideas in a safe and peaceful manner by sustaining a learning environment that supports the free and orderly exchange of ideas, values, and opinions, recognizing that individuals grow and learn when confronted with differing views.”

Regarding public spaces where protests are prohibited, the new CSU addendum states, “paved pedestrian walkways and lawns on university property, except to the extent the particular walkway or lawn is expressly categorized otherwise in this Addendum.”

According to the Addendum, the walkway where Divest and Anakbayan previously tabled is not considered a public space.

Divest said they were unaware of the policy update while setting up and were only notified by a member of Student Life and Development when they were being removed.

“I went through this whole tedious process of finding out – it’s not easy to look through the Time, Place and Manner policy that says where we’re allowed to table as well as looking where that is on the map,” a member of Divest said.

The Divest coalition protests CSULB’s public partnership with war manufacturers like Boeing and Northrop Grumman.

Since 2017, they have been advocating for ASI and CSULB President Jane Close Conoley to pass a resolution to sever ties with these companies.

“The two main points of Divest are the divestment of war manufacturing companies that CSULB has strong ties with, as well as disclosure and transparency with students and the public as to where their money is going,” a member of Divest said.

“As students of Cal-State Long Beach, we should know where our tuition money is going.”